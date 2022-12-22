What They're Saying: Several Lions Snubbed From Pro Bowl

Currently, the Detroit Lions lone player named to the Pro Bowl is center Frank Ragnow.

Despite the game being a glorified exhibition, many NFL players still take the honor very seriously.

In fact, Lions left tackle Taylor Decker recently came out publicly to reveal his frustrations with the lack of national recognition given to him the past couple of years.

Along with Decker, many believe Penei Sewell, Jamaal Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown have not received the proper amount of recognition for their play this season.

According to NFL.com, "We can’t lie: Sewell going in motion and then catching an out route to convert a third-and-7 with just over two minutes to go in a tight game against Minnesota did tug at our heartstrings. But his place on this list is far more about what Sewell is doing as a blocker than as a receiver. We might have chosen the Vikings’ Christian Darrisaw, who also has been excellent, but his three-week stint on the sideline due to injury tilted us back to Sewell."

In the Lions 6-1 stretch, St. Brown has a 78.3 catch percentage, which is the highest among all NFL receivers with at least 50 targets.

While St. Brown is not yet a household name across the league, the young wideout will be earning honors very soon.

After the announcement was made revealing the NFC and AFC Pro Bowl rosters, many Lions supporters and analysts took to social media to share their reaction.

Here is a sample of what the NFL world thinks about a couple of Lions being snubbed.