Report: Hockenson, Sewell Will Be Active against Vikings

Detroit Lions will have two of their key players available against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Detroit Lions have experienced a rash of injuries through the first four games of the 2021 season.

After a 24-14 loss in Week 4, Penei Sewell and T.J. Hockenson missed practice on Wednesday, but were able to increase their participation level throughout the week, despite both dealing with injuries.

According to NFL Network, both should be active against the Vikings, along with running backs Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift.

It is expected at this point that Hockenson will play, but it is still uncertain if Sewell will actually suit up and play.

On Friday, head coach Dan Campbell expressed that the morale of his team has remained positive despite the team's poor record.

“Morale’s been good. I mean, these guys did exactly what they needed to do was, ‘Let’s go back to work.’ And that’s a credit to the guys on this team, but I think even more importantly our veteran leadership," Campbell said.

Campbell added, "You’ll never correct a problem if we don’t go back to work and those guys did that. That’s the first step and at least gives you a shot, so they have. It was up, the energy was up. We’ve had quite a few competitive periods. We try to mix them in every week, but I think we’ve had really more of them than we’ve done in a while just to – un-scouted looks, O versus D, critical fourth-and-2, third-and-2, red zone – we’ll have another red zone today and just dial it up and see who wins. And so, it’s been good. The energy’s been good and there again, it’s not about the energy, it’s about those little details that make you or break you in a game.”