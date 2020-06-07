Who Throws More Touchdown Passes: Stafford or Rodgers?

1.) Who is more likely to be a starter on the offensive line in 2020: Logan Stenberg or Jonah Jackson?

John Maakaron: Those I have talked to believe Jonah Jackson should be ready to play on the Lions offensive line when the season begins.

Ryan Day and Ohio State have really done a solid job of running a pro-style offense, so Jackson should be able to transition quite quickly.

Vito Chirco: I think Jonah Jackson because the Lions traded up 10 picks in the third round to select him at No. 85 overall. He was also taken higher than Stenberg, who was drafted with the organization's next pick (No. 121 overall in the fourth round).

Logan Lamorandier: I think Jackson is the better player, and should be more pro-ready immediately.

Remember, general manager Bob Quinn traded up to grab Jackson in the third round, as well. However, considering that it's the right guard spot that is currently vacant, maybe a mauler like Stenberg would be a good fit for the traditionally run-oriented position.

No matter the case, though, I'll still give Jackson the starting nod.

2.) What would surprise you more: Lions finishing in the top 10 in rushing yards or in the top 10 in sacks?

Maakaron: I would be shocked if Detroit's rushing attack finished in the top 10. It has been so long since Detroit's running game produced on a consistent level.

With so many offensive weapons, it still is not absolutely certain Detroit will stick with a rushing attack if the team get's behind early in games.

And don't forget, Detroit features veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford -- who will likely want to sling it all over the football field.

Detroit may surprise some with how much the defense brings the pressure and actually gets home this season.

Chirco: I think the Lions finishing in the top 10 in sacks because I highly doubt their pass-rush was upgraded enough this offseason in order to produce such a result.

Meanwhile, their ground game should be seriously upgraded if rookie running back D'Andre Swift is as good as advertised. He has the ability to make an impact right away. And if he does, it provides incumbent No. 1 back Kerryon Johnson with a better chance of keeping his legs fresh for the entirety of the season.

Remember, through two NFL seasons, Johnson has failed to play in a full season's worth of games.

Feasibly, with Swift's presence, some of the pressures of the No. 1 back duties will be alleviated from his shoulders, hopefully allowing him to stay healthy for all of 2020.

Lamorandier: This is a tough question. Both would be surprising.

But, if I had to choose one, I think being top 10 in sacks would be more unexpected.

I will note that the Lions at least sniffed the top 10 for sacks under Patricia in 2018, and the Lions haven't even finished in the top-half of the league in rushing since the days of Barry Sanders.

Under the current regime, however, from a schematic standpoint, I just feel the Lions prioritize running the ball and don't heavily emphasize getting to the quarterback.

3.) What is David Blough's ceiling?

Maakaron: I think if he is given a chance to develop in Detroit under Stafford and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, he likely could become a reliable backup.

I am not seeing the measureables that indicate he could lead a team as the starting quarterback.

Chirco: Well, I'll just say this: he was undrafted out of Purdue for a reason.

He's got an average arm, and won't ever be mistaken for a guy that is a big-time playmaker.

In my opinion, his ceiling in the league is as a backup quarterback.

Lamorandier: Blough's ceiling is as a capable backup. He doesn't have the size, the arm or any trump card to make him anything more than a game manager.

There was a reason he went undrafted, and he will likely be a solid third-string signal caller or a below-average No. 2 option moving forward.

4.) Who throws for more touchdown passes this season: Stafford or Rodgers?

Maakaron: I say Aaron Rodgers. I think if Detroit gets deep in their opponent's territory, they are going to look to pound the football in the end zone via the rush.

Rodgers must be ready to prove the Packers and the rest of the league wrong since many are starting to wonder how much Rodgers has left.

Let me answer that. A whole let left!

Chirco: I'm going to go with Stafford. He threw for only seven less touchdowns than Rodgers a season ago (Stafford: 19; Rodgers: 26), and played in eight less games. Stafford missed the final eight games of the 2019 campaign with a back ailment.

Also, the Packers have more of a steady ground game than the Lions do going into 2020, with Aaron Jones leading the way in Green Bay.

I think all the above factors will lead to Stafford throwing for more TD passes than the two-time league MVP in Rodgers.

Lamorandier: I'll go with Stafford.

Rodgers only had seven more touchdown passes than Stafford last year and with eight more games played. Stafford averaged a touchdown on 6.5 percent of his passes, while Rodgers only averaged 4.6 percent in 2019.

Also, for whatever reason, Rodgers just doesn't look like the same elite quarterback of years past.