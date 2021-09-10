6 Lions Players to Watch against San Francisco

These six Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to shine against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

Autumn is nearly upon us, and football is once again in the air and all is right with the world.

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions will line up to take on the San Francisco 49ers in their season opener, and there are six players to keep an eye on.

Quarterback Jared Goff

Detroit's season will be predicated upon the play of quarterback Jared Goff.

The saying rings true that if you have a quarterback, you have a chance - - and after his meteoric rise and fall with the Los Angeles Rams, he now has a chance to begin anew.

Much of his success against the 49ers will depend on how much time he has to throw the ball. San Francisco's pass-rushing extraordinaire defensive end Nick Bosa promises to flip-flop along the line of scrimmage, while testing both Lions left tackle Taylor Decker and right tackle Penei Sewell. Look for the Lions to pound the rock early to try to keep the heat off Goff, who most likely will be keeping things mostly intermediate.

Running back D'Andre Swift

If Goff is to have any real time to throw the ball any deeper downfield and set up any sort of meaningful play-action passes, it will depend on second-year running back D'Andre Swift.

After missing the entire preseason while dealing with groin injuries, Swift will need to quickly shake off the rust and return to his rookie 4.6 yards-per-carry average. He will need to loosen up the 49ers' defense and keep them from crowding the line of scrimmage.

It begs the question: Is Swift durable enough, especially at this point? Can he be the plow-horse that Goff needs him to be?

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

The weight of the world is even resting heavier on the shoulder pads of Detroit fourth-round draft pick Amon-Ra St. Brown. This rookie is being thrust right into the spotlight as Detroit's slot receiver, after being express mailed from USC. Will he be up to the challenge? We will find out Sunday.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson

Maybe taking a little of the pressure off of St. Brown will be Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, who should have a big day against San Francisco - - and needs to if Detroit is to have any real chance at winning this game. The 6-foot-5 Hockenson will draw linebacker coverage from the 6-foot-2 Azeez Al-Shaair, and that size advantage alone should work heavily in the favor of Hockenson. Look for him to quickly develop into Goff's security blanket option, as well as his go-to guy, in this offense.

With Detroit's lack of experience at receiver, it would not be shocking to see Detroit go with a lot of two-tight end formations and attempt to work down the middle of the field, or in other words, down the seams.

Hockenson is by far and away Detroit's best and most proven offensive weapon, coming off a 67-catch season. This season that number could be closer to 100. With the subtraction of receiver Kenny Golladay, it only makes sense that Hockenson stands to have a monstrous season that will see him named to his second straight Pro Bowl.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah

On the other side of the ball, Lions fans are waiting -- and holding their breath -- to see if second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah has finally become everything they were hoping he would be in his rookie season. Okudah's struggles were well-documented last year, and with the likes of 49ers receivers Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Mohamed Sanu, Okudah better look like the all-world corner the Lions thought they were drafting, if Detroit is to limit San Francisco's firepower.

Defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike

Another interesting youngster to watch is 2021 second-round pick and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike. Currently slotted as a backup to starting end Nick Williams, it remains to be seen if he can earn increased opportunities and playing time after producing a spot on Pro Football Focus' All-Preseason Rookie team.

Sunday will mark Onwuzurike's first regular season action in two years, after opting out of his last season at Washington. There will also be a noticeable difference for Onwuzurike going up against veteran 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams, rather than the guys he faced in the preseason. Welcome to the NFL, rookie.

The thing that really jumps out is all six of these key Lions players are all either newcomers, relatively new faces or rookies.

As with every new season, there is a new chapter to write. It is time to turn the page and to look down the field.

There is nothing quite like the start of a new season.

