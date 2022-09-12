Snap Counts: Lions-Eagles

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' preseason contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff: (69) 100%

The Lions ran 69 offensive snaps in the opener. While the first half was inconsistent, the team executed much better in the second half.

Going three-and-out and spotting the Eagles seven points via a pick-six was very costly for Goff and the offense.

Running backs

D'Andre Swift: (46) 67%

Jamaal Williams: (23) 33%

Justin Jackson -- 20 special teams snaps (65%)

Craig Reynolds -- 14 special teams snaps (45%)

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson: (63) 91%

Brock Wright: (23) 33% -- 12 special teams snaps (39%)

Shane Zylstra: (3) 4% -- 12 special teams snaps (39%)

Wide receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (61) 88%

DJ Chark: (56) 81%

Josh Reynolds: (55) 80%

Kalif Raymond: (8) 12% -- Three special teams snap (10%)

Quintez Cephus: (2) 3% -- Eight special teams snaps (26%)

Amon-Ra tied an NFL record, as he recorded eight catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.

It was the fifth consecutive game he had eight or more receptions and a receiving touchdown.

The team relied upon their top receivers on the depth chart, as Quintez Cephus only saw two offensive reps.

Offensive linemen

Jonah Jackson: (69) 100% --Five special teams snaps (16%)

Logan Stenberg: (69) 100% --Five special teams snaps (16%)

Penei Sewell: (69) 100% --Five special teams snaps (16%)

Taylor Decker: (69) 100%

Frank Ragnow: (69) 100%

Matt Nelson: (5) 7% -- 5 special teams snaps (16%)

Evan Brown: Five special teams snap (16%)

Drew Forbes: Five special teams snap (16%)

Defensive linemen

Aidan Hutchinson (69) 90% -- Six special teams snaps (19%)

Charles Harris -- (64) 83% -- Six special teams snaps (19%)

Alim McNeill: (52) 68%

Isaiah Buggs: (40) 52%

John Cominsky: (28) 36% -- Six special teams snaps (19%)

Michael Brockers: (28) 36%

Benito Jones: (16) 21%

While Aidan Hutchinson saw 90% of defensive snaps, his impact on the outcome was limited, as there were plenty of errors made in his effort to sack quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone: (71) 92% -- Six special teams snaps (19%)

Malcolm Rodriguez: (46) 60% -- 17 special teams snaps (55%)

Chris Board: (31) 40% -- 26 special teams snaps (84%)

Austin Bryant: (27) 35% -- Six special teams snaps (19%)

Derrick Barnes (22) 29% -- Nine special teams snaps (29%)

Josh Woods: 20 special teams snaps (65%)

Anthony Pittman: 20 special teams snaps (65%)

Rookie Malcolm Rodriguez saw 60% of defensive snaps in his rookie debut.

The usage of linebackers indicates how the team feels about Derrick Barnes at this point of his career. While he is steadily improving, he only played 29% of defensive snaps.

Defensive backs

Amani Oruwariye: (76) 99%

DeShon Elliott: (74) 66% -- Two special teams snaps (6%)

Jeff Okudah: (67) 87%

Tracy Walker: (58) 75% -- Four special teams snaps (13%)

Mike Hughes: (52) 68% -- Three special teams snaps (10%)

JuJu Hughes: (19) 25% -- 15 special teams snaps (48%)

Will Harris: (7) 9% -- 26 special teams snaps (84%)

Bobby Price -- 26 special teams snaps (84%)

Kerby Joseph: 15 special teams snaps (48%)

Will Harris saw his role be primarily on special teams, as he only played seven defensive snaps.

Jeff Okudah played 87% of defensive snaps, further indicating his rehabilitation from an Achilles injury has gone according to plan. While he did leave the game briefly prior to the half, he revealed he was battling cramps and was not injured.

Special teams