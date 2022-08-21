Snap Counts: Lions-Colts
Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' preseason contest against the Indianapolis Colts.
Offense
Quarterbacks
- David Blough: (41) 55%
- Tim Boyle: (33) 45%
Both quarterbacks led the team on touchdown drives, but Boyle leading the team on a long fourth quarter drive may have put him back in the lead for the No. 2 quarterback spot.
Running backs
- Jermar Jefferson: (25) 34% -- 12 special teams snaps (44%)
- Justin Jackson: (20) 27% -- Seven special teams snaps (26%)
- Godwin Igwebuike: (18) 24% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Craig Reynolds: (11) 15% -- 10 special teams snaps (37%)
Tight ends
- Shane Zylstra: (46) 62% -- 17 special teams snaps (63%)
- James Mitchell (23) 31% -- Four special teams snaps (15%)
- Brock Wright: (19) 26% -- 13 special teams snaps (48%)
- Derrick Deese: (14) 19%
Wide receivers
- Trinity Benson: (57) 77% -- Seven special teams snaps (26%)
- Kalil Pimpleton: (50) 68% -- Two special teams snaps (7%)
- Tom Kennedy: (46) 62% -- Eight special teams snaps (30%)
- Maurice Alexander: (27) 36% -- Eight special teams snaps (30%)
- Kalif Raymond (14) 19%
Trinity Benson saw the most snaps among the wide receiving corps. On the afternoon, he recorded four receptions on five targets for 44 yards.
Maurice Alexander is also making a case to earn a roster spot. His return ability is certainly becoming intriguing for the coaching staff.
Tom Kennedy was the game's top performer and earned continued praise from head coach Dan Campbell.
Recommended Lions Articles
Lions' Grades after Preseason Win over Colts
Read more on the Detroit Lions' grades, after their win in Week 2 of the preseason over the Indianapolis Colts.
Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster Projection: Post-Preseason Game 2
John Maakaron projects the Detroit Lions’ 53-man roster based on the Week 2 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
Studs and Duds from Lions-Colts Preseason Game
Read more on the studs and duds from the Detroit Lions' 27-26 win against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday.
Offensive linemen
- Logan Stenberg: (74) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (22%)
- Tommy Kraemer: (74) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (22%)
- Dan Skipper: (48) 65% -- Six special teams snaps (22%)
- Kendall Lamm: (48) 65% -- Two special teams snaps (7%)
- Evan Brown: (41%) 55% -- Four special teams snaps (15%)
- Darrin Paulo: (33) 45% -- Six special teams snaps (22%)
- Matt Nelson: (32) 43% -- Four special teams snaps (15%)
- Obinna Eze: (20) 27% -- Two special teams snaps (7%)
Defensive linemen
- Bruce Hector: (41) 79% -- Four special teams snaps (15%)
- John Cominsky: (29) 56% -- Two special teams snaps (7%)
- Demetrius Taylor: (26) 50%
- Jashon Cornell: (19) 37% -- Four special teams snaps (15%)
- Eric Banks: (16) 31% -- Two special teams snaps (7%)
- Isaiah Buggs: (8) 15%
Isaiah Buggs saw a reduction in his snap counts from last week, as he only recorded eight snaps against the Colts.
John Cominsky continued his solid play against the Colts and has likely secured a reserve role in Aaron Glenn's defense.
Linebackers
- Austin Bryant: (35) 67%
- Josh Woods: (28) 54% -- 11 special teams snaps (41%)
- James Houston: (23) 44% -- 11 special teams snaps (41%)
- Shaun Dion-Hamilton: (23) 44% -- Eight special teams snaps (30%)
- Jarrad Davis: (18) 35% -- Four special teams snaps (15%)
- Derrick Barnes (16) 31% -- Nine special teams snaps (33%)
- Anthony Pittman: (12) 23% -- Eight special teams snaps (30%)
- Malcolm Rodriguez: (12) 23% -- Five special teams snaps (19%)
- Chris Board: (11) 21% -- 10 special teams snaps (37%)
Josh Woods saw elevated snap counts against the Colts, as he played approximately 50% more defensive snaps than last week.
Austin Bryant continues to showcase his development, as he was forceful and found his way into the backfield for a sack to start the second half for Detroit's defense.
Defensive backs
- Kerby Joseph: (52) 100% -- 12 special teams snaps (44%)
- JuJu Hughes: (52) 100% -- Nine special teams snaps (33%)
- Bobby Price: (18) 35% -- 10 special teams snaps (37%)
- Saivion Smith: (18) 35% -- Nine special teams snaps (33%)
- Mark Gilbert: (18) 35% -- Eight special teams snap (30%)
- Cedric Boswell: (18) 35% -- Six special teams snaps (22%)
- Chase Lucas: (18) 35% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Will Harris: (16) 31% -- Five special teams snaps (19%)
- Jeff Okudah: (16) 31%
- AJ Parker: (15) 29% -- Four special teams snaps (15%)
- Mike Hughes: (14) 27% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
Special teams
- Jack Fox: Eight special teams snaps (30%)
- Scott Daly: Eight special teams snaps (22%)
- Austin Seibert: Six special teams snaps (22%)
- Riley Patterson: Five special teams snaps (26%)