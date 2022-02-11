Skip to main content

Twitter Reacts: Detroit Rams T-Shirt Embarrassing, Even For Lions Fans

As if the Detroit Lions organization hasn't been ridiculed enough.

What more can there really be said about just how sad of a franchise the Detroit Lions have actually been. 

Just this week, it was revealed on social media the flag of the Lions was being waved upside down outside of the Los Angeles Convention Center, site of the Super Bowl Experience.

All week, the narrative of the national media, ahead of the game on Sunday, has been just how much the Lions organization did a disservice to quarterback Matthew Stafford, and how the front office never surrounded him with much talent. 

The supporters of Stafford in Detroit have been vocal and proud to see the team's former signal-caller playing for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. 

But one local apparel company may have taken their support of Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams a step too far. 

The D-Line, a local sports clothing company, has created a "Detroit Rams" T-Shirt that is actually being sold at a memorabilia store in Livonia. 

"We got them in yesterday and they have been flying off the shelves. A really hot item," said Pro Sports Zone owner John Yu, via the Detroit News

The line has been ridiculed by many, and has even been called "embarrassing for the entire city" by online influencers. 

"It is exciting for Detroit fans to see one of their favorite players doing well and making it to the Super Bowl," said Yu. 

Here is a sample of the reactions online to the clothing apparel being sold online to the masses. 

