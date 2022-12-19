The Detroit Lions have now started to make the critical plays late in games.

Earlier in this season, Detroit would eventually end up losing late or would shoot itself in the foot when it was time to make the key play or stop the opponent from making the key play.

On fourth-down, late in the game, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up a play that completely fooled the New York Jets defense.

"Yeah, the fourth-down call was great. The play we’ve kinda had going all year," quarterback Jared Goff said. "I threw a touchdown on it, actually against Chicago, similar type of play. And, yeah, thought it was a great call. He’s the No. 2 in the progression and got back to him, and totally redeemed himself for that play earlier in the drive. He’s a lot faster than people know. I think he runs like a 4.6 40 or something. But, he can roll, so when I got it to him in open space right there, I’m like, ‘he may score.’ And he did.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown was among the highest PFF-graded Lions against the Jets, as he earned a grade of 82.7

Again, rookie Aidan Hutchinson graded well, as he earned a grade of 83.4.

Here are Pro Football Focus’ best and worst Lions player grades, based on Sunday's game.

Top PFF-graded offensive players

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown -- 82.7

WR Kalif Raymond -- 79.5

RT Penei Sewell -- 78.1

LT Taylor Decker -- 73.7

RB D’Andre Swift -- 70.1

Worst PFF-graded offensive players

TE Shane Zylstra -- 53.1

QB Jared Goff -- 51.8

TE James Mitchell -- 51.2

WR Josh Reynolds -- 51.1

RB Justin Jackson -- 38.6

Top PFF-graded defensive players

DE Aidan Hutchinson -- 83.4

DT Alim McNeill -- 78.6

SS C.J. Moore -- 71.9

LB Alex Anzalone -- 71.5

LB Malcolm Rodriguez -- 70.0

Worst PFF-graded defensive players