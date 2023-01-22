Amon-Ra St. Brown Had Very Unique SNF Intro Planned

The Detroit Lions had some very unique introductions that aired on Sunday Night Football in front of a nationally televised audience.

Aidan Hutchinson expressed in his introduction that he was from "The Michigan University."

Malcolm Rodriguez expressed he came from "Barry Sanders University."

Jamaal Williams went viral online for expressing he was the "First Swagg Kazekage, leader of the hidden village of the den."

Amon-Ra St. Brown, during the latest edition of his podcast with his brother Equanimeous, expressed that he and several wideouts also had planned to drop some very unique and entertaining introductions, but ultimately decided against it.

The second-year wideout did not want to cause a stir with his alma-mater, as he has always been fond of USC during his collegiate career.

"We went in after (practice) to do it and the whole three hours before, me and the receivers were messing around talking about, 'I must say this, I'm goin to say that.' I was going to be like, I was going to say, 'Amon-Ra St. Brown, Standout Business University. Everyone had some crazy stuff, but we all didn't end up doing it."

Discovering how Seattle Seahawks defeated Los Angeles Rams

Even though the players on the Lions roster were preparing to face the Packers in primetime, some time was spent checking their phones or scoreboard watching to see how the Rams were faring against the Seahawks.

"I wasn't really watching it," St. Brown said. "Some of the players in the locker room, pregame and stuff, they had the score on their phones. In the training room, there was a long line to try to get taped. They had the game right there on the little screen in the trainers room, so I was watching it there."

St. Brown continued, "You put your pads on, then go back out for your whole team warm up. As we're out there with the whole team, we're doing our warm ups. We get into like the seven-on-seven, and I asked Jared (Goff), who won the game? He goes Seahawks, Seahawks won in overtime. Well, looks like it's time to spoil the Packers season. And that's when I kind of found out that that the Seahawks won. I wish the Rams would have won, but at the end the day, it was Sunday night at Lambeau Field. I mean the atmosphere was lit."