Amon-Ra St. Brown Is Lions' Highest PFF-Graded Offensive Player

The Detroit Lions put together a complete performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 in front of their home fans.

Many have expressed that Detroit's defense forcing a turnover on the second play of the game set the tone for the rest of the game, as the Jaguars were defeated easily, 40-14.

"Absolutely, set the whole tone for the game. I mean, that’s how you start," said head coach Dan Campbell. "Honestly, when you start a game that way, you go out there on defense, you get a takeaway, and then we turn it into points like that, seven points. And then you come out in the third quarter and your offense takes it all the way down for a touchdown. That’s how you got to start.

"Defense showed up I thought. They played well. I got it right here, they were 3-for-12 on third down, that’s good stuff," Campbell continued. "You get off the field. They really couldn’t get in a rhythm because our guys played well. There again, this is one of those games where you can give out a game ball to a number of guys. Because there were a lot of guys who played well today.”

Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to shine, as he was the team's highest PFF-graded offensive player.

In week 13, Detroit's second-year wideout earned a 90.0 grade against the Jaguars.

"I would say from the start of the season I was excited. Compared to last year I knew this was a completely different team," said St. Brown. "But when you show it and put it on the field for everyone to see, I think definitely for me I’m excited for these next five weeks to see what we can do. We want to go on a run, we want to shake some things up. Even moving forward, even next year I think Detroit’s in good hands.”

Here are Pro Football Focus’ best and worst Lions player grades, based on Sunday's game.

Top PFF-graded offensive players.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown -- 90.0

WR DJ Chark -- 77.8

C Frank Ragnow -- 77.6

QB Jared Goff -- 77.3

LG Jonah Jackson -- 71.7

Worst PFF-graded offensive players

WR Jameson Williams -- 57.8

RG Kayode Awosika -- 57.7

WR Kalif Raymond -- 52.5

TE James Mitchell -- 48.5

RB Justin Jackson -- 41.4

Top PFF-graded defensive players

DE James Houston -- 86.3

LB Alex Anzalone -- 74.2

S DeShon Elliott -- 72.7

CB Will Harris -- 70.8

LB Malcolm Rodriguez -- 69.3

Worst PFF-graded defensive players