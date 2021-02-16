Matthew Stafford Has Contacted Jared Goff

Matthew Stafford has had a chance to stop by the Detroit Lions' practice facility to say his goodbyes to soon-to-be former teammates.

In an interview with WJR Radio on Monday, Stafford also revealed that he has contacted new Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

"I got a chance to kind of stop by and see some of the old guys that I've been there with for a long time," Stafford said. "And then, I've been in contact with teammates. Obviously, there's almost too many to get to everybody. I really enjoyed my time, enjoyed the people. Like Kelly said, probably more so than anything in my time in Detroit."

In Detroit, Goff will have some big shoes to fill, as Stafford had become a fan favorite due to his toughness and his extremely generous charitable contributions all throughout the metro Detroit community.

"Shot him a text. We texted a little bit. Just told him that I'm now going out there (to Los Angeles). I got big shoes to fill," he said. "It's not lost on me that he was in the Super Bowl just a few years ago. He's a really good player in his own right. I just wanted to let him know that I appreciate him as a player and obviously, to reach out to me if there was anything he needed when it comes to Detroit -- just as far as advice or places to stay, anything. I know that he feels that he can reach out to me, and I know I can reach out to him with anything in Los Angeles."

The trade between the two organizations cannot become official until March 17. But, at this point, Stafford expressed that he is looking to learn all the particulars of what he can and can't do, so that when the trade is official, he can hit the ground running with his new team.