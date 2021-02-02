T.J. Lang: Stafford Needed 'A Little Bit More Fire'

On more than one occasion, former teammates of Matthew Stafford wished he had been more of a vocal leader -- including offensive lineman Jon Jansen, wide receiver Nate Burleson and most recently, offensive lineman T.J. Lang.

"He wasn’t necessarily the rah-rah guy and getting on guys’ ass when he needed to during the week in practice or in games. Once the games come around, I think it was one of his weaknesses, where he just needed a little bit more fire at times," Lang said on the Stoney & Jansen Show Monday. “Not from him personally, but for the rest of the team, making the rest of the team better and pulling those guys up.”

Not many will question Stafford's toughness or commitment to the game of football.

Unfortunately, many will wonder what were the contributing factors that led to the Lions' lack of success during Stafford's tenure.

No question, one factor that led him to demanding a trade was former head coach Matt Patricia and his less-than-favorable treatment of players.

"His last couple years in Detroit, I think he was just so mentally and physically drained, and I don’t hold that against him, because the last regime was really tough,” Lang said.

With Stafford being traded to the Rams, the split was a mutual parting of the ways. The remaining veterans on the team will now be tasked with teaching the infusion of young talent how to properly execute on and off the football field.

"I think it was best for them to move on from him and for him to move on from this team. Because it’s a new era, almost where, ‘Hey, we need the younger guys to step up now. Frank Ragnow, Taylor Decker, you guys are the older guys. We need you to show the young guys how we want to rebuild things.’ I don’t think Matthew Stafford, going into year 13, really wanted to bear the brunt of that responsibility," Lang added.