The Detroit Lions were a football team desperately in need of a victory.

Just a few days after owner Sheila Hamp spoke to reporters, Detroit went out in front of the home crowd and played well offensively. Unfortunately, the inability to play complementary football yet again cost Dan Campbell's football team, as the defense faltered early and often.

After not scoring a touchdown for nearly the entire month of October, Detroit's offense quickly responded with a strong sense of urgency to start the game.

All the ills of the past month were put aside against Miami, Detroit's offense scored 24 points by the midway through the second quarter.

The second half was not as productive, as sloppiness and undisciplined play limited Detroit's offensive capabilities.

Detroit started their Week 8 contest against the Miami Dolphins with three touchdowns drives of over 70-yards.

But yet again, when it was time to call on the defense, the unit came woefully short of meeting expectations.

Here are five takeaways from the Lions 31-27 loss to Miami.

Big plays on offense aid in ending Detroit's month-long touchdown drought

Part of the reason Detroit's offense struggled all month was the lack of chunk plays, making it easier for opposing defenses to stifle drives.

Early in the game, Goff found tight end T.J. Hockenson for a 58-yard gain.

Getting the talented tight end involved early paid dividends, as the drive was capped off with a touchdown.

After Miami cut Detroit's lead to 14-7, Detroit was quickly able to answer, as quarterback Jared Goff launched a deep pass that was completed to wideout Kalif Raymond.

The 43-yard gain setup Jamaal Williams for his second rushing touchdown on the afternoon, extending Detroit's lead to 21-7.

© David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins offense targeted Lions weakness in the secondary

In the first half, the Dolphins offense was able to take full advantage of passing plays to receivers lining up from the slot position.

Tyreek Hill recorded a long third-down conversion and was able to secure multiple deep receptions coming out of the slot.

Jaylen Waddle's two touchdown receptions also came from the slot, as defensive backs A.J. Parker, Will Harris were no match for the speed of Miami's receivers early in the game.

Penalties derailed third quarter offensive drive

After Miami trimmed Detroit's lead to 27-24, the next drive was among the sloppiest of the season.

For a football team with a razor thin margin of error, incurring penalties at such a rate to start the second half was momentum swinging.

Five penalties were called on Detroit in the first eight minutes of the third quarter.

At one point, Detroit's offense incurred penalties on back-to-back-to back offensive plays.

After the failed drive that saw Detroit needing to go thirty yards to gain a first down, the home crowd rained boos down on the offense for the lack of disciplined play.

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rookie Kerby Joseph is emerging at safety

On Miami's opening offensive drive, quarterback Tua Tagovaila was able to move the football quite effectively.

After converting on fourth down to extend their drive, Detroit's talented defensive back made forced another turnover, as he upended wideout Braylon Sanders, forcing a fumble that Detroit recovered.

It was the second consecutive week Joseph made an impactful defensive play.

Detroit quickly capitalized, as Goff led the offense down the field quickly to extend their first quarter lead to 14-0.

© David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

It is back to the drawing board for Lions' defense

Despite rebounding the past couple of weeks, Detroit's defense took a significant step backwards against Miami.

While the defense forced a turnover in the first half, Tagovailoa seemingly was able to lead the Dolphins on a touchdown drive at will.

The pressure on Tagovailoa was no where near enough to disrupt the rhythm Miami's offense got into.

Hill and Waddle were able to make their presence felt with pure speed and quality route running.

Detroit's defense did give the offense an opportunity to take the lead early in the fourth quarter.

Leading 31-27 with 12:06 remaining in the game, Tagovailoa was easily able to find Waddle for a gain of 18 yards that moved Miami near midfield.

Multiple penalties on third down ended Miami's drive and gave Detroit an opportunity for a late comeback.

Unfortunately, Goff could not connect on 4th-and-2 on a deep shot, practically ending Detroit's chances of securing the comeback victory.