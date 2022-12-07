T.J. Hockenson Who?

The Detroit Lions offense does not appear to miss tight end T.J. Hockenson in any way shape or form.

Hockenson was set to earn $9 million in 2023, as the Lions had exercised his fifth-year contract prior to trading him to the Minnesota Vikings earlier this season.

With Detroit this season, the 25-year-old tight end was targeted on 43 occasions and secured 26 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

Now that tight ends are commanding north of $13 million per season, general manager Brad Holmes made the decision to end the tight ends tenure with the Lions.

Holmes traded Hockenson and a 2023 fourth-round pick, a conditional 2024 draft selection to the Vikings in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

When the coaching staff and front office met regarding Hockenson, it was likely quite easy to move on, as the team still has many offensive weapons, including rookie Jameson Williams, who recently made his NFL debut.

Dan Campbell indicated the team would divvy up the targets among the many offensive weapons that remained on the roster.

"What I have to judge is where does his production go now," Campbell told reporters. "I have to feel okay with that production going to (Amon-Ra) St. Brown, Lif (Kalif Raymond), (Josh) Reynolds, (D'Andre) Swift, another carry for Jamaal (Williams) and the other tight ends. And I feel okay with that."

Through 13 weeks, Detroit's offense ranks first in red zone percentage (73.9%), tied for third in rushing touchdowns (18) and tied for third in offensive touchdowns (37).

Quarterback Jared Goff expressed offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is the "mastermind" behind the offensive resurgence over the past five weeks.

"He’s the mastermind. He really is," said Goff. "He’s done a hell of a job every single week, kind of reloading the chamber and just giving us more bullets to go with every single week. Every single week it seems like we’ve got a good plan and a bunch of touchdown plays, a bunch of explosive plays, and the run game as well, just what he’s been able to do and designing that, and again, every week it seems like we come back, and we’ve got an even better plan and then a better plan, and can’t speak to how great he’s been, and I’m happy to be with him.”

With more of the football to go around, players like DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams will have the opportunity to make plays down the stretch.

"It's more of the ball to go around," receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said. "It's opportunities for everybody, whether it's my guys, running backs, what have you. As it related to my guys, we can do a little four wide, five wide type deals. It opens it up for things like that. My guys will be ready for it and crank up and ready to go."