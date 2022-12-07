Detroit Lions Become 2.5-Point Favorite against Vikings

The Detroit Lions are currently 2.5-point favorites to defeat the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Week 14.

Over the past stretch of games, the Lions have turned their 2022 season around, posting a record of 4-1 since the start of November.

Part of the reason for the recent success of the team has been the commitment level and buy-in of the roster to show up and practice at a high level consistently.

“Well, look you always have a feeling of --- you have these feelings one way or another, but it doesn’t always mean, you can’t always gauge it that way as much as you want to," said Dan Campbell. "Now, I can say this, I’ve been around -- rarely, but I have been around where it felt flat, felt very flat and we played flat. I’m just talking about, not necessarily here, but I’ve been part of those teams.

"But I’ve also been part of man, the week was stellar, it was -- and then, man we got in the game, and it was rough," Campbell explained further. "They turned the ball over and things happened. But I just know the vibe is right, the approach is right, the way the guys come in and work. The way they are in the meeting rooms, the way they lift. I mean, we’re in December and these guys are -- they work out like they are in the spring and summer. So, that’s a credit to our players, we’ve got the right guys and our coaches.”

In their last meeting against the Vikings, the Lions left U.S. Bank Stadium disappointed, as they were defeated 28-24 in September.