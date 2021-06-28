Odds LB Tavante Beckett Makes Detroit Lions Roster

Tavante Beckett caught the attention of observers during minicamp. Does he have a chance of making the Detroit Lions roster?

The Detroit Lions signed 14 undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Veterans Jamie Collins and Alex Anzalone figure to be Detroit's first-team linebackers in Aaron Glenn's revamped defense.

Rookie Derrick Barnes, a fourth-round pick, appears headed for some early playing time, as the coaching staff has been raving about his abilities and willingness to compete at a high level.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Jahlani Tavai are the odds on favorites to make the 53-man roster as off-ball linebackers.

Tavante Beckett, 23, has the potential to make Detroit's roster following training camp based on the player profile head coach Dan Campbell is coveting during the early portion of his tenure.

While at Marshall, Beckett came on strong as a junior, as he garnered first-team accolades in Conference USA.

In 2020, Beckett was the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year. He started nine games and led his defense with 90 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two fumbles.

During camp, Beckett caught the attention of onlookers on multiple occasions, as he demonstrated solid coverage skills against Detroit's talented trio of running backs.

According to SI's NFL Draft Bible, "He is one of those players that lays it all out on the field with outstanding effort. Beckett is also a special-teams standout, which will help him to potentially make it at the next level. Beckett’s issues will revolve around what position he fits best. He was a productive middle linebacker while at Marshall, but he is far too undersized to stick there on the next level. He will need to transition to playing a weak-side linebacker and safety hybrid role in order to maximize his talents. A defensive coordinator will need to have a vision for who he can be, but at worst, he has a chance to be a special-team contributor."

The odds of Beckett making Detroit's roster: 55%

Detroit Lions 2021 undrafted free agents signings

S D'Angelo Amos

LB Tavante Beckett,

TE Jake Hausmann

C Drake Jackson

CB Jerry Jacobs

G Tommy Kraemer

WR Javon McKinley

RB Dedrick Mills

CB AJ Parker

S Nick Pickett

WR Sage Surratt

TE Brock Wright

WR Jonathan Adams (released)

RB Rakeem Boyd (released)

