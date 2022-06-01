3 Lions Who Will Exceed Expectations in 2022

Read more on the three Detroit Lions players who will exceed expectations in 2022.

There’s plenty of optimism surrounding the Detroit Lions heading into the 2022 season.

Whether it’s the schedule, the leadership of second-year general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell or the plethora of young players who have gained valuable experience in their careers, the Lions have plenty going for them leading up to this new campaign.

Those players will be the obvious key to Detroit’s success during the season.

There are blatant options as to who will be the leaders, but also under-the-radar players who could help get the team back to success.

Here are three players who will outperform their respective expectations during the 2022 season.

CB Jeff Okudah

Picked No. 3 overall back in 2020, Jeff Okudah has not met the lofty standards that are set for top Draft picks during his brief career. The defensive back from Ohio State spent most of his time as a rookie chasing after receivers and suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during the season opener in 2021.

Now, the former Buckeye faces a crucial third season. As he nears the end of his rehab process, Okudah’s official role is uncertain. He could move to either the nickel position or the safety spot as a result of the added depth at the corner position.

Regardless, there is still hope for the young defensive back. He’ll get plenty of playing time this season and with the motivation to prove himself, Okudah could wind up having a very good season.

If this team is going to take the next step, it’s going to need the secondary to be better than it has been in recent seasons, this third-year defensive back will be a major key.

Okudah was a pick to outperform expectations at this point last season, but it’s tough to do that when you play only one game. With many ready to turn the page on him, expect the young corner to remind many why he was taken so high in the 2020 Draft.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

WR Josh Reynolds

With the offseason additions of DJ Chark and Jameson Williams, some may have forgotten about the impact that Josh Reynolds had on the offense down the stretch of last season.

After being claimed off waivers at midseason, he caught 19 passes for 306 yards and two scores in seven games. His rapport with quarterback Jared Goff was a much-needed saving grace as the Lions offense found its footing at the end of the year.

Though eyes will gravitate to budding star Amon-Ra St. Brown, Chark and Williams when healthy, Reynolds will be an important piece. His length and ability as a deep threat give him a skillset Detroit will badly need.

Though he may not lead the team in yards or scoring, the sixth-year pass-catcher will play a necessary role as a third-down target. Look for Reynolds to be a difference-maker for Goff and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s unit in 2022.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jarrad Davis

After flaming out under Matt Patricia in his first stint as a Lion, Davis is back in Detroit heading into 2022. In his first press conference after signing the new contract, he spoke at length about how his perspective on the game has changed.

Detroit has plenty of competition at the linebacker position, with players at various levels of experience. Davis, who has played five seasons, is seen as a veteran presence amongst the youth in the group.

This experience could be a key to getting him on the field early. Once there, he could excel under defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin was one of Detroit’s top success stories last season, going from special teams ace to starting linebacker. He’s gone now, and the Lions need someone to step into his role.

Davis could be that guy. If he’s able to be one of the top options at his position after training camp, many could be impressed as he rewards the Lions for their decision to bring him back.