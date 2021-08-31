3 Players Lions Should Acquire from Waiver Wire

The Detroit Lions could target several players who were waived from other teams, prior to the start of the NFL season.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell did not mince words on Monday when he was asked his thoughts on the depth of his team's offensive line.

On Monday morning, it was revealed that the team had parted ways with offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby, a versatile lineman who performed well in 2020, when asked to play at multiple positions.

"There are going to be some guys that are going to be on our team that aren’t even in the building yet," Campbell said. "That’s probably going to happen. There’s a good chance that can happen. Look, (general manager) Brad (Holmes) and his crew, man, they’re scouring the transactions and looking for everything that could or couldn’t be and any way that we can upgrade our roster that we think is going to help us, now and long-term. We’re looking for it."

Here are three players the Lions should target from the waiver wire.

OT Chidi Okeke

According to SI's AllBucs, "Okeke, a 24-year-old Nigeria native, stands at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds and is considered a first-year NFL player having yet to appear on an active roster. After signing with the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee State in 2019, Okeke has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, spending his rookie season on Miami's practice squad. Okeke was not on an NFL roster in 2020."

WR KeeSean Johnson

Johnson was a sixth-round pick of the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He tallied 36 receptions for 360 yards and a touchdown in his first two seasons in the league.

In camp, the third-year wideout was fighting for his roster position, with teammates Antoine Wesley, Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch.

With the depth chart at the top likely set, Johnson was battling for the fifth and sixth spots on the receivers depth chart.

"We know Johnson can play in this league," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, via the Cardinals team website. "It's just tough competition in that room, there were some other guys that stepped up, and it just became a numbers game."

At 6-foot-1 and 201 pounds, Johnson can play both inside and outside. He is not considered a deep threat, but could develop his already solid route-running abilities in Anthony Lynn's offense.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Curtis Weaver

At this point, Weaver would be only considered a project and a risky acquisition, with the potential of paying dividends in a couple of seasons.

Weaver was also considered a project for the Cleveland Browns after being claimed, following his release from the Miami Dolphins in 2020.

The 23-year-old defensive lineman underwhelmed throughout the preseason, and did not appear ready to be a regular in the starting lineup.

While at Boise State, the 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive lineman had back-to-back dominant seasons rushing the passer.

In both 2018 and 2019, the EDGE rusher graded 91.0 or better overall, according to Pro Football Focus.

During the 2019 season, Weaver finished among the nation's leaders, with 18.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. It resulted in him taking home the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year award.