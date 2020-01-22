3 Realistic Goals for Lions' 2020 Season

It appears a fascinating narrative has been created since the end of the Lions disappointing 2019 season.

Jim Nagy, the Executive Director of the Senior Bowl, expressed publicly what many have been thinking as of late.

“I’m not saying Detroit’s going to have home-field advantage (throughout) the playoffs next year and be in the Super Bowl,” Nagy said.

"But there are some parallels to San Francisco losing Jimmy G. and ending up here, and Detroit losing (Matthew) Stafford. I mean, I think that’s a pretty good roster that Bob (Quinn) and Matt have put together up there. But you get decimated, you get decimated."

Parallels to San Francisco?

While those lofty goals are interesting to debate, fans of the Lions are highly skeptical the organization is anywhere near being capable of making a run like San Francisco has made this season.

Here are three realistic and attainable goals for the Lions in 2020.

Lions offense finishes the season ranked in the top-10

With a returning Matthew Stafford, it is realistic to consider that another season working with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell could produce a potent offense opposing defenses need to be wary of.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay emerged in 2019, and the emerging connection that was established with Stafford should have fans excited based on what is capable going forward.

Defensive scheme is more aggressive

Look, the Lions are not going to radicalize their defense.

Matt Patricia is a firm believer in the defense he has installed. But there is still room within the scheme to make subtle improvements.

Opposing quarterbacks simply cannot stand in the pocket and survey the field. Even elite level players in the secondary cannot cover receivers for that length of time.

Increasing the percentage of blitzes, dropping back eight with less frequency and the defense line attacking more should produce the intended result of more sacks, pressures and disruptiveness to opposing offenses.

Finish the season with at least seven victories

It is not realistic to expect that Detroit will emerge as a powerhouse in the NFC next season.

While there are teams that have risen from the ashes to achieve success, Detroit has not been that team in the last decade to make deep runs in the playoffs.

What should be expected is that Detroit will be playing a better brand of football next season.

Will that equate to enough wins to make the postseason?

With a roster that has several holes and a lack of depth in key areas, replenishing that talent will be an uphill climb.

Seven wins is a realistic starting point.

