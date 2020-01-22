LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

What Advice Did Matt Patricia Receive from John Lynch?

John Maakaron

Lions head coach Matt Patricia revealed on Ian Rapoport's "RapSheet and Friends" podcast that he recently exchanged messages with San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch. 

San Francisco is appearing in its first Super Bowl since 2013, in which it suffered a 34-31 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens.

Patricia expressed that he reached out to congratulate Lynch on the job he did this season with the "Niners."  

According to Patricia, Lynch reportedly replied, "Thanks, but enjoy the Senior Bowl. It really did a lot for us last year. You can really learn a lot. And if you take advantage of it, you are going to come out the other side with some guys that you did not know about."

Listen here to Rapoport's entire interview with Patricia.

Related

DC Cory Undlin Has Not Been Told Yet If He Will Call Plays or Not

Quinn: "I'm Totally Comfortable and Happy Matthew Stafford's Our Quarterback" 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Quinn: "I'm Totally Comfortable and Happy Matthew Stafford's Our Quarterback"

Lions general manager Bob Quinn was asked about the speculation he could select a Quarterback in higher rounds of NFL draft

John Maakaron

by

Danm426

GM Bob Quinn Will Begin Evaluation of 2019 Season Next Week

General Manager Bob Quinn was interviewed Monday evening on NFL radio.

John Maakaron

by

Rafaelto

Columnist Writes, "Tannehill has been Slightly Better" than Stafford

Pat Caputo of Oakland Press writes Ryan Tannehill's career has been slightly better than Matthew Stafford's

John Maakaron

by

Stsilly

DC Cory Undlin Says He Has Not Been Told Yet if He Will Call Plays

It remains uncertain at this point if new defensive coordinator Cory Undlin will call defensive plays

John Maakaron

What Are Your Expectations for Lions' 2020 Season?

Ownership has told Bob Quinn and Co. it's win-now mode. What are your expectations for the Lions 2020 season?

John Maakaron

by

LionsLifer

3 Senior Bowl Cornerback Prospects for the Lions

Detroit should pay attention to these cornerbacks this week during the Senior Bowl

Logan Lamorandier

NFL Teams Have Interest in Former Lions QB Dan Orlovsky

Could ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky become a coach in the NFL?

John Maakaron

by

Da Ti

4 Lions Second-Round Draft Busts

Detroit can ill-afford to miss on this year's second-round draft selection

Vito Chirco

Why Jeff Okudah Will Be Lions' Pick at No. 3

Our Vito Chirco opines why Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah will be the Lions' selection at No. 3 overall

Vito Chirco

by

gbossa

4 Must Watch Free Agents During AFC/NFC Title Games

Lions fans should pay attention to these players during Sunday's championship games

John Maakaron