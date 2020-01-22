What Advice Did Matt Patricia Receive from John Lynch?

Lions head coach Matt Patricia revealed on Ian Rapoport's "RapSheet and Friends" podcast that he recently exchanged messages with San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch.

San Francisco is appearing in its first Super Bowl since 2013, in which it suffered a 34-31 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens.

Patricia expressed that he reached out to congratulate Lynch on the job he did this season with the "Niners."

According to Patricia, Lynch reportedly replied, "Thanks, but enjoy the Senior Bowl. It really did a lot for us last year. You can really learn a lot. And if you take advantage of it, you are going to come out the other side with some guys that you did not know about."

Listen here to Rapoport's entire interview with Patricia.

