Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Bears

The Detroit Lions will play the Chicago Bears next week at Soldier Field.

If wideout Josh Reynolds misses action for an extended period of time, as he is now dealing with a back injury, Detroit's offense may have to face the Packers and Bears with wideouts who lack size and length.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked prior to practice Friday how the team would address the potential of Reynolds missing games.

"Well I think you just, we’ll tweak a couple of things," said Campbell. "Certainly, you’d like to have those. I mean there’s no secret, but you’ve got to lean on your tight ends a little bit, which we’ll have plenty going into the game. And then we’ve got -- we still have (wide receiver Kalif Raymond) Leaf, we’ve got (wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown) Saint. We’ll see where (D’Andre) Swift goes, and then we’ll probably bring a guy or two up.”

