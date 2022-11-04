Dan Campbell Does Not Believe in 'Curse' of Bobby Layne

Before he was the head coach of the Detroit Lions, Dan Campbell played tight end for the organization for three seasons.

Suiting up for Detroit from 2006-08, he totaled 23 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns. He was a part of the 2008 squad that was the first team to go 0-16, though he played in just one game due to injuries.

With the stigma that currently surrounds the organization and its struggle to win, many have pinned the blame on ‘The Curse of Bobby Layne.’ Layne, a quarterback for the Lions from 1950-58, said, “This team will not win for 50 years” when he was dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Layne was on the team the last time the Lions won an NFL championship in 1957, though he did not play in the championship game due to injury.

A recent episode of ‘Peyton’s Places,’ starring Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning explored that curse. It featured Manning and Michigan native actor Jeff Daniels performing a ritual to try and break the curse.

When asked if he believed in the legitimacy of the hex, Campbell dismissed the notion.

“I don’t man,” Campbell said. “I do not. I can’t go there, I’m not gonna allow myself to go there. I just feel like, for me as a coach and for us as players, that’s an excuse and I think you create your own vibe, your own mojo. You create your own energy and the more you buy into that and believe that, that’s what you become. So no, I’m not buying that.”

Addressing mobile quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers presents a challenge that the Lions have had to deal with multiple times in 2022. Though the veteran quarterback doesn’t possess blazing speed, his savvy instincts allow him to extend plays and create problems for opposing defenses.

Rodgers won’t tote the ball on many designed runs but has a knack for improvising when the play breaks down around him. Because of this, Campbell and company are preaching discipline ahead of this weekend’s matchup.

“I think a lot of it is one of the reasons we went back to 1-on-1 work,” Campbell said. “Because not only are you working, you’re working to win, but yet, for example some of the guys we have, as we’re working our 1-on-1, you’re treating it like that’s Rodgers back there. Here’s your job, here’s how you have to rush it and still win. For example, not just running upfield, I’ve gotta beat him but I’ve also got to close in on the pocket and contain and make him to where you’re even with him and not beyond him. That plays into it and then just emphasizing it in practice again.”

The head coach added that situational awareness is pivotal, as one mistake could lead to a big play.

“(Thursday) was our third-down day,” Campbell remarked. “Anytime something like that comes up, you’re immediately on it. You’re coaching it up, we’re talking about this guy. What he can do, where he’s dangerous. So you put an emphasis.”

Jacobs to be a factor at cornerback

After being activated following the Lions’ bye week, second-year defensive back Jerry Jacobs has seen very limited action.

Heading into Week 9, Campbell expects to let the young corner get some reps on both special teams and defense.

“We’d like to get Jerry in the game for sure,” Campbell noted. “He’ll continue on special teams and then we’d like to work him some outside. Just see if we can bring him along here, because every week he’s gotten better and better. Getting his legs under him, his conditioning, all those things. So we see him working.”

Injury updates

1.) D’Andre Swift will practice Friday. Campbell noted that his role in Sunday’s game is to be determined, as the staff is still evaluating where he’s at from a health standpoint.

2.) didn’t have any setbacks following Thursday’s practice and could play Sunday. The secondary duo of Mike Hughes and DeShon Elliott both, “look pretty healthy,” and will be active for practice Friday.

3.) Josh Reynolds will not practice Friday as he is dealing with a back injury, while Taylor Decker is expected to be “good to go.”

4.) DJ Chark is already on injured reserve, and the loss of Reynolds would make the Lions receiving corps depleted in terms of size.

"Certainly you'd like to have those, there's no secret," Campbell said. "But you have to lean on your tight ends, which we'll have plenty going to the game. But we still have Saint, we still have Kalif, we'll see where Swift goes. And then we'll probably bring a guy or two up."