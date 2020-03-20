AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Tracking Free Agency for the Lions

rachelmariesports

Rachel Marie tracks the latest Lions free-agency movement, and discusses the following in her latest video for SI All Lions: 

- The players that have left the Lions via free agency

- The free agents the Lions have acquired 

- Her grade for the moves made by Detroit so far

- Her thoughts on the Lions becoming the "Detroit Patriots"

Music Credit: BeatsByNevs

Related 

Darius Slay Tells Mitch Albom He Had No Respect for Matt Patricia

Grades for Lions' Offseason Acquisitions

Breaking Down the Lions' New-Look Secondary

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Darius Slay Described as "Major Cancer" in 2019

Read about an incident that occurred in 2018 between Matt Patricia and Darius Slay. Also, a Lions source tells the Free Press how Slay acted in 2019.

John Maakaron

Breaking Down the Lions' New-Look Secondary

Logan Lamorandier breaks down the Lions' new-look secondary

Logan Lamorandier

Darius Slay Tells Mitch Albom He Had No Respect for Matt Patricia

Former Lions cornerback Darius Slay blasts Matt Patricia on WJR Radio

John Maakaron

Darius Slay Traded to Eagles for Third & Fifth Round Pick

Lions trade Darius Slay to Philadephia Eagles

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Ex-Lions Scaring Free Agents Away from Lions

Free agents may not want to come to Detroit due to ex-Lions talking poorly about their time in Detroit

John Maakaron

by

ArtCalifornia

Grades for Lions' Offseason Acquisitions

Vito Chirco hands out his grades for the acquisitions made so far by the Lions this offseason

Vito Chirco

Newly Acquired S Jayron Kearse May Face NFL Suspension

Lions acquire former Vikings safety Jayron Kearse. Read why he may be facing a suspension to start the 2020 NFL season

John Maakaron

Eagles Pushing to Acquire CB Darius Slay

Eagles are attempting to acquire cornerback Darius Slay

John Maakaron

NFL Game Pass is Free Until May 31

Here is how you can watch all past NFL action for free until May 31st, 2020

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Patriots Way: Lions Trade for Patriots DB Duron Harmon

Lions acquire third former Patriot in free-agency

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1