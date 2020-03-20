Tracking Free Agency for the Lions
rachelmariesports
Rachel Marie tracks the latest Lions free-agency movement, and discusses the following in her latest video for SI All Lions:
- The players that have left the Lions via free agency
- The free agents the Lions have acquired
- Her grade for the moves made by Detroit so far
- Her thoughts on the Lions becoming the "Detroit Patriots"
