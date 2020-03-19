Darius Slay Tells Mitch Albom He Had No Respect for Matt Patricia

Former Lions cornerback Darius Slay did not hold anything back when he appeared on Mitch Albom's WJR radio show Thursday, stating the relationship he had with Matt Patricia deteriorated quickly.

Slay indicated the first season with Patricia at the helm was "rough" and destroyed their relationship, even though the second year was much better.

Detroit's best cornerback stated Patricia told him he had no business working out with players like Richard Sherman and Aqib Talib because Patricia considered those players to be elite -- and that he only considered Slay to be a good player.

This assessment clearly bothered Slay and sent their relationship on a downward spiral.

One of the most revealing comments during the interview was Slay expressing he didn't respect Patricia as a person, even before the Diggs trade.

"At that time, I didn’t really care really, because I ain’t have that much respect for Matty P as a person, because it was hard for me to play for him. That’s all it was," Slay said.

Slay went on to to express that he disagreed with Detroit's head coach on a lot of things.

"I wanted to stay for a minute, but I knew how me and Matt Patricia were and that wasn't going to last long," Slay said.

To close the interview, the Eagles newest acquisition stated he appreciated the love from the people of Detroit.

On Thursday, Slay was traded to the Eagles for third and fifth round draft picks.

Slay agreed to terms on a three-year, $50 million deal that includes $30 million in guaranteed money.

