Why Matthew Stafford Trade 'Worked Out for Both Sides'
The Detroit Lions are going to lick their wounds over the course of the next couple of weeks.
Nationally, the narrative is going to be that the organization held back quarterback Matthew Stafford and wasted his career.
In fact, it has already started.
Several pundits and media outlets have made definitive statements regarding the lack of talent that surrounded Stafford his first 12 NFL seasons.
At the Senior Bowl, Lions general manager Brad Holmes was asked again about why the organization traded away a quarterback who had the potential to win a Lombardi Trophy.
"He asked for a trade. I think we are in two different phases, and I think that’s what he had recognized. So, I respected his request," Holmes told reporters.
While the narrative will be slanted, Detroit's front office will have an opportunity to use the extra draft capital to retool the roster.
"I think it worked out for both sides. Stafford's a good player, and the Rams are a good team. So, it worked out for them, and in exchange, we got compensation that can help us."
Holmes explained further, "When you're building it for that long and then you add a piece like him, I'm not surprised by their (Rams) success. But, all we can do is stay in the present. The present is the reality, and right now, they're headed to the Super Bowl and we're coaching the Senior Bowl."
