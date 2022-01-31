Skip to main content

Why Matthew Stafford Trade 'Worked Out for Both Sides'

The Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to retool their entire roster the next couple of seasons.

The Detroit Lions are going to lick their wounds over the course of the next couple of weeks. 

Nationally, the narrative is going to be that the organization held back quarterback Matthew Stafford and wasted his career. 

In fact, it has already started. 

Several pundits and media outlets have made definitive statements regarding the lack of talent that surrounded Stafford his first 12 NFL seasons. 

At the Senior Bowl, Lions general manager Brad Holmes was asked again about why the organization traded away a quarterback who had the potential to win a Lombardi Trophy. 

"He asked for a trade. I think we are in two different phases, and I think that’s what he had recognized. So, I respected his request," Holmes told reporters. 

Recommended Lions Articles

kayvon5

Brad Holmes: 'I'm Big on Avoiding Anchors'

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes wants to stick to the process of evaluating talent ahead of all-star circuit.

1 hour ago
holmes5

Detroit Lions Currently Possess Pick No. 32 in 2022 NFL Draft

The Lions will either select at No. 31 or No. 32 in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

10 hours ago
james5

James Ihedigbo Suggests Lions 'Should Sell Their Organization'

Former Detroit Lions player takes to social media to point out the quick success Matthew Stafford has experienced with the Rams.

11 hours ago

While the narrative will be slanted, Detroit's front office will have an opportunity to use the extra draft capital to retool the roster. 

"I think it worked out for both sides. Stafford's a good player, and the Rams are a good team. So, it worked out for them, and in exchange, we got compensation that can help us."

Holmes explained further, "When you're building it for that long and then you add a piece like him, I'm not surprised by their (Rams) success. But, all we can do is stay in the present. The present is the reality, and right now, they're headed to the Super Bowl and we're coaching the Senior Bowl."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

stafford5
News

Why Matthew Stafford Trade 'Worked Out for Both Sides'

1 hour ago
kayvon5
News

Brad Holmes: 'I'm Big on Avoiding Anchors'

1 hour ago
holmes5
News

Detroit Lions Currently Possess Pick No. 32 in 2022 NFL Draft

10 hours ago
james5
News

James Ihedigbo Suggests Lions 'Should Sell Their Organization'

11 hours ago
USATSI_17246289_168388382_lowres
News

Offensive Players to Watch at 2022 Senior Bowl

12 hours ago
stafford5
News

Matthew Stafford Leads Los Angeles Rams to NFC Championship

22 hours ago
stafford5
News

Matthew Stafford 60 Minutes Away from Shedding Stench of Lions Past

Jan 30, 2022
stafford5
News

On This Date: Detroit Lions Agreed to Trade Matthew Stafford

Jan 30, 2022