Detroit Pistons Trade Sekou Doumbouya to Brooklyn Nets
Sekou Doumbouya was the Detroit Pistons' 2019 first-round draft choice, but his stay in Motown has come to an end.
Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has dealt the 20-year-old forward to the Brooklyn Nets for veteran DeAndre Jordan and four future second-round picks.
Also, the Nets are sending the Pistons an additional $5.78 million, according to a report from ESPN. The Pistons will also include center Jahlil Okafor in the deal.
According to ESPN, "Pistons plan is to negotiate a contract buyout with DeAndre Jordan and allow him to become a free agent. In that scenario, the Lakers will be a serious contender. The Pistons will work through a buyout on Jordan's contract of $20 million over two years."
Okafor, 25, played in 27 games with Detroit last season, and averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds.
Recommended Lions Articles
Desmond Howard: Ohio State Has a 'Porous Defense'
College football analyst Desmond Howard is not impressed with the Ohio State Buckeyes defense.
'He Looked Explosive': Lions Expect Swift to Become Offensive Weapon
General manager Brad Holmes explains what the Detroit Lions are expecting from running back D'Andre Swift.
One Player Lions Will Regret Not Claiming
Read more on the one player the Detroit Lions will regret not claiming, heading into the start of the 2021 NFL season.
Doumbouya became expendable, after rumors emerged regarding the young forward's lack of growth over the past 12 months. In 2020, he appeared in 56 games, but only averaged 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
Detroit will receive the Nets' 2022 and 2027 second-round picks, along with a 2024 second-round pick from the Washington Wizards and a 2025 second-rounder from the Golden State Warriors.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more