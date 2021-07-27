Troy Weaver Does Not Guarantee Pistons Will Select Cade Cunningham

Troy Weaver discussed the recent rumors regarding the Pistons and their interests in Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham.

Don't believe everything you read.

"It's all bunk," Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver told reporters Tuesday in his pre-draft media session.

That was the message in response to recent rumors that the Pistons are set on who their draft selection will be when it is their turn to hand in their card on Thursday evening at the NBA Draft.

"I said it from the outset that we're going to have a process and we're going to turn over every stone and that's what we're doing," Weaver said. "Everybody's made your pick but us, but we're going to continue to do our work and turn over every stone and land where we're going to land. We're confident it'll work and we're enjoying the process."

Weaver added, "We like all those guys at the top and we'll continue to do our work. But I mean, you don't know where these guys will end up. But these guys are projecting to be very good players and we're going to get a very good player to help us continue to be still the Pistons."

While the consensus selection is Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham, the Pistons could also end up selecting Jalen Green or Evan Mobley with the No. 1 overall pick.

While it is not out of the realm out possibility to not select Cunningham based on Weaver's past track record, the belief is that the front office are simply doing their due diligence and waiting until the last possible moment to announce their decision.

At this point, any other franchise would have to make Detroit an offer they could refuse in order for the organization to move off of the top pick.

The NBA Draft takes place this Thursday evening from the Barclays Center.

