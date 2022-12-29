Twitter Reacts: Derek Carr Is Not Better than Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is presently playing some of the best football of his NFL career.

Through 15 games this season, the seventh-year passer has thrown for 26 touchdowns (his most since throwing 32 with the L.A. Rams in 2018), seven interceptions (tied for the lowest number of picks in his career) and 3,959 yards.

On the year, Goff has also recorded the sixth-best QBR (61.8) of 33 qualified passers.

Additionally, he's coming off a big month of December.

In four games during the past month, he threw for nine touchdowns (as opposed to zero interceptions) and produced three games with at least 330 passing yards. He also totaled three marks that ranked second in the league in December: a 109.3 QB rating, 1,277 passing yards and 68 passing first downs.

Yet, there's still a variety of Lions fans that believe Goff isn't good enough to lead the franchise on a deep run in the playoffs. Subsequently, these particular fans think Detroit general manager Brad Holmes should look to upgrade the quarterback position in the offseason.

Enter Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr, who was benched on Wednesday for the final two games of the 2022 regular season.

From all accounts, it appears that the Raiders will now move on from Carr -- who was drafted by the organization in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft -- at season's end. Specifically, Las Vegas is expected to either trade or release the veteran passer, who is under contract with the organization through the 2025 season.

Since the benching, Carr has become a popular name bandied about on Twitter as a replacement for Goff in 2023.

Carr, since entering the league, has started nearly every game for the Raiders (142 career starts), and has accumulated 35,222 passing yards and 217 passing touchdowns. Additionally, he's averaged about 3,914 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns per season.

While I like Carr and believe he's been a solid NFL passer during his time with the Raiders, Lions fans are wrong to think that the three-time Pro Bowler and ninth-year passer would be an upgrade over Detroit's incumbent starter under center.

Sure, the blame for the Raiders' shortcomings this season can't entirely be placed upon Carr. Las Vegas has sported a subpar defense all year, allowing 23.3 points a game (the 10th-worst mark in the league).

However, it's also true that Carr has thrown a league-leading 14 interceptions in 2022, and has never won a single playoff game in his career. Meanwhile, Goff led his former employer, the Los Angeles Rams, to an appearance in Super Bowl LIII.

All in all, Carr is not a better quarterback than Goff. And, if I were Holmes, I'd pass on the opportunity to acquire the soon-to-be 32-year-old passer -- turns 32 on March 28 -- in the upcoming offseason.

