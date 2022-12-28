The Detroit Lions will certainly not overlook the Chicago Bears this week.

Even though the Bears have lost the majority of their past 12 games, Detroit's young roster clearly understands what can occur if it does not prepare properly and execute at a high level on the field.

"This team is very much like we were last year, at this time of the year," said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. "And, when you turn on the tape and watch, they're playing now -- they play hard and they're giving themselves a chance. They are getting takeaways on defense. They have a legitimate threat at the quarterback position over there as a runner. So, we know that. We understand that. When you have that, and this opponent is going to be ready to go. I still think you have to treat this no different than anybody else. This is the Buffalo Bills, as far as we're concerned."

Center Frank Ragnow, who has been given many early practices off this season, was not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media Wednesday.

Despite battling a tough foot injury, Detroit's two-time Pro Bowl center has not missed a significant amount of game action this season. He, in fact, has appeared in 14 of 15 games this year.

Lions' Week 17 Wednesday injury report: