Twitter Reacts to Surprising Jameson Williams News

The Detroit Lions are reportedly planning to use rookie wideout Jameson Williams on more than one unit in his NFL debut.

It was announced this weekend that the 2022 No. 12 overall pick would be activated and available to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field.

One of the biggest questions will be how the team plans to use the speedy wideout over the course of the final six games of the season.

On Fox's NFL pregame show Sunday, Jay Glazer broke the news that Williams would reportedly be used as a gunner, in a limited role, on special teams.

"They’ve got so much to be excited about, the Detroit Lions," Jay Glazer reported. "They think he’s gonna be quite a weapon for them. They’re not just gonna play him on offense today, but they’re even gonna play him some at gunner today, which is really odd for someone coming off an ACL injury. They think in the future, he’s gonna be limited, because they think he’s gonna really help them in two phases of that team.”

Analyst Howie Long completely disagreed with the Lions' plan.

“That’s why Detroit struggles," Long said.

“Really? In his first game back from an ACL injury?”, host Curt Menefee said. “Questionable decisions.”

“Or he helps them,” Glazer added.

“It’s really, Jay, a gunner?”, Michael Strahan said.

Many fans and supporters immediately took to social media to express their confusion and frustration with the Lions' decision.

