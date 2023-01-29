Two Lions Could Join Pro Bowl Games

Two Philadelphia Eagles will not be participating in the Pro Bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles were able to defeat the San Francisco 49ers to earn the right to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

As a result, wideout A.J. Brown and offensive lineman Lane Johnson will certainly not be traveling to participate in the Pro Bowl games next week, as they will be preparing to aid the Eagles in winning the Lombardi Trophy.

Center Frank Ragnow was the only Lion named to the Pro Bowl, which will feature skill competitions between the AFC and NFC squads.

Both Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown were named first alternates, and will likely have an opportunity to participate due to the Eagles winning.

Sewell could not top Trent Williams, Lane Johnson and Tristan Wirfs, who were each named to the Pro Bowl.

“I’m surprised he wasn’t one of the first two tackles elected. That’s actually a shocker, given how young he is and his ability to perform," Jonah Jackson said, via MLive. "I think if he’s not the best, he’s up there among the best tackles in the league. Him and Decker, I’m surprised both of them weren’t voted. But, it’s still a good honor. He’s growing in the game.”

Other Lions alternates on offense include quarterback Jared Goff, running back Jamaal Williams, fullback Jason Cabinda and punt returner Kalif Raymond.

On defense, defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson was named a fifth alternate.

