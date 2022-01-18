Updating Lions First-Round 2022 Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Rams victory over the Arizona Cardinals dropped the Detroit Lions first-round draft pick.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the talk of Motown, having secured his first career NFL playoff victory.

Currently, the Detroit Lions hold the No. 2 pick in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. They also possess another first-round pick, secured from the Rams in the Stafford deal last offseason.

Had Stafford succumbed to Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, Detroit would have secured the No. 23 overall pick from the Rams.

Currently, the Lions hold the No. 28 selection in the first round, but can move up or down slightly, depending on the outcome of this upcoming weekend's playoff contests.

Unfortunately, the more success the Rams enjoy this postseason, the worse off it is for the Lions, in terms of their second 2022 first-round draft selection.

According to USA Today's LionsWire, "If the Rams lose and the Chiefs and Packers also lose, the (Lions) pick will stay at No. 26. It bumps to No. 27 if only one of those teams loses. Should the Rams win and advance to the NFC championship game, the highest the pick can be is No. 29 overall."

