Matthew Stafford Wins First Career Playoff Game

After 13 seasons in the National Football League, Matthew Stafford won his first career playoff game Monday night. He led the Los Angeles Rams to a 34-11 victory against the Arizona Cardinals.

Things went sour for the Cardinals almost immediately in Kyler Murray's first career playoff game.

Odell Beckham Jr. scored his first career playoff touchdown, which put the Rams ahead of the Cardinals, 7-0, early in the first quarter.

The talented wideout has recorded six receiving touchdowns over the past eight games with Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old also became the first player in NFL postseason history to have a 30-yard reception and a 30-yard completion in the same contest.

Trailing 14-0, Murray tried to avoid a sack in the end zone, but ended up tossing the football directly to Rams cornerback David Long, who returned it three yards to give the Rams a 21-0 lead.

On the Cardinals' next offensive possession, Murray threw his second interception. This time, Rams defensive lineman Marquise Copeland was the beneficiary of a tipped pass at the line.

Sean McVay's squad took a 21-0 halftime lead into the locker room at SoFi Stadium.

Things did not get much better for Kliff Kingsbury's squad in the second half.

Stafford found Cooper Kupp on a 7-yard touchdown pass, extending the Rams' lead to 28-0 early in the third quarter.

Arizona scored its first touchdown of the game with less than 5:00 remaining in the third quarter. Murray led the Cardinals on a 12-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by a James Conner 2-yard touchdown rush.

Next weekend, Stafford and Co. will head on the road to square off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Week 3, Stafford tossed four touchdowns against the Buccaneers' defense in a 34-24 victory at home.