Updated Lions Draft Order After Winning Streak

In an interesting twist of fate, the Detroit Lions are currently on a three-game winning streak, but still possess a top draft pick in next year's draft.

After the Week 11 win against the N.Y. Giants, Dan Campbell told his team in the locker room, “Everything we talked about; we stayed the course. We’re playing some pretty clean, physical football, man. ... We dominated when we needed to. We dominated the ground game. We made the throws we had to. We were efficient. That’s the way to win, man. Now, you’re figuring it out. Now, we’re figuring it out. That’s three!"

The Los Angeles Rams' loss to the New Orleans Saints was their fourth consecutive defeat, which dropped their record to 3-7.

More: Aidan Hutchinson Celebration Video After Giants Win

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford unfortunately left the game, after suffering another brain injury.

As a result of the Rams' struggles, the Lions now possess the No. 6 overall pick (via the Rams) and the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Updated 2023 NFL Draft order

1.) Houston Texans

2.) Carolina Panthers

3.) Chicago Bears

4.) Las Vegas Raiders

5.) Seattle Seahawks

6.) Detroit Lions

7.) Houston Texans

8.) Pittsburgh Steelers

9.) Jacksonville Jaguars

10.) Philadelphia Eagles

11.) Green Bay Packers

12.) Arizona Cardinals

13.) Detroit Lions

14.) Indianapolis Colts

15.) Atlanta Falcons

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER