Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is making a strong case that he is the best rookie defensive player among those drafted in 2022.

On Sunday against the Giants, Hutchinson showcased further development, as he was able to completely fool Giants quarterback Daniel Jones when he dropped back in coverage.

The Giants signal-caller did not factor in Hutchinson's vast abilities, and he proceeded to throw a costly interception to the first-year pro.

“Well, I just think I don’t even know if it has to do with playing on the road, as much as it does just playing. And, it’s another game, and it’s more experience doing what he’s doing," Dan Campbell told reporters last week. "There again, he’s playing more of the rush end, so he’s getting more comfortable there. But, it’s, as with any other rookie that works, puts in the work and is pretty smart, conscientious, he’s just only going to grow."

Each week, Hutchinson has taken what he has learned from previous weeks, and has continued to add to his vast toolbox.

"He just gets better and better, so I would say it’s more of the experience of playing," Campbell continued. "And look, let’s call it what it is. The kid -- it’s one of the reasons why we like him. I mean, he’s competitive now, like he wants to be -- he wants to play within the system, do his job, but he wants to be a difference-maker. Like he views himself as somebody like, ‘I can change the game. Like I can do that.’ So, when you get in those critical moments, those high-pressure situations, he’s somebody that thrives in that, like he enjoys that. He doesn’t go the other way and get real tight and tense. He wants to go make a play.”

Following the win, Jeff Okudah, who left the game in the second quarter, highlighted Hutchinson's dance skills in the locker room.