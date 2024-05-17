Updated Lions Salary Cap after Massive Extensions
The Detroit Lions have had quite the busy offseason.
They've added a multitude of players at positions of need, including cornerback Carlton Davis III via trade and EDGE Marcus Davenport, defensive lineman D.J. Reader and offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler in free agency.
Plus, they've inked franchise quarterback Jared Goff (four years, $212 million) and All-Pros Penei Sewell (four years, $112 million) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (four years, $120 million) to massive contract extensions. Goff's multi-year extension, which includes a staggering $170 million in guaranteed money, is the richest contract ever handed out by the Lions.
Headed into the 2024 season, Sewell is set to make the highest average annual salary for an offensive lineman ($28 million a year). Meanwhile, St. Brown sits at No. 2 among receivers in average annual value at north of $30M per season ($30,002,500).
As a team, the Lions, per Over the Cap, will enter the upcoming season with $203,015,317 in salary committed to their 51 most expensive players (the 22nd-highest salary in the NFL). Plus, the organization possesses the fourth-most cap space in the league ($31,096,540).
Additionally, Detroit currently owes $23,056,507 in dead-cap money (the 17th-highest number in the league).
To no surprise, Goff – with a cap hit of $27,211,832 – is set to cost the most against the Lions’ salary cap in ‘24.
Let's take a look now at the 10 players that will incur the biggest cap hits for Detroit this upcoming season (numbers from Over the Cap):
1.) QB Jared Goff - $27,211,832
2.) LT Taylor Decker - $19,100,000
3.) C Frank Ragnow - $12,800,000
4.) CB Cam Sutton (released) - $12,680,000
5.) EDGE Aidan Hutchinson - $9,740,015
6.) RT Penei Sewell - $8,167,885
7.) LB Alex Anzalone - $7,444,118
8.) RB David Montgomery - $6,786,765
9.) OL Kevin Zeitler - $5,940,000
10.) DL D.J. Reader - $5,303,000