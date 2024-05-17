All Lions

Updated Lions Salary Cap after Massive Extensions

Examining Lions' current salary-cap situation.

Vito Chirco

Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell / Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Detroit Lions have had quite the busy offseason. 

They've added a multitude of players at positions of need, including cornerback Carlton Davis III via trade and EDGE Marcus Davenport, defensive lineman D.J. Reader and offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler in free agency.

Plus, they've inked franchise quarterback Jared Goff (four years, $212 million) and All-Pros Penei Sewell (four years, $112 million) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (four years, $120 million) to massive contract extensions. Goff's multi-year extension, which includes a staggering $170 million in guaranteed money, is the richest contract ever handed out by the Lions.

Headed into the 2024 season, Sewell is set to make the highest average annual salary for an offensive lineman ($28 million a year). Meanwhile, St. Brown sits at No. 2 among receivers in average annual value at north of $30M per season ($30,002,500).

As a team, the Lions, per Over the Cap, will enter the upcoming season with $203,015,317 in salary committed to their 51 most expensive players (the 22nd-highest salary in the NFL). Plus, the organization possesses the fourth-most cap space in the league ($31,096,540).

Additionally, Detroit currently owes $23,056,507 in dead-cap money (the 17th-highest number in the league).  

To no surprise, Goff – with a cap hit of $27,211,832 – is set to cost the most against the Lions’ salary cap in ‘24.

Let's take a look now at the 10 players that will incur the biggest cap hits for Detroit this upcoming season (numbers from Over the Cap): 

1.) QB Jared Goff - $27,211,832

2.) LT Taylor Decker - $19,100,000

3.) C Frank Ragnow - $12,800,000

4.) CB Cam Sutton (released) - $12,680,000

5.) EDGE Aidan Hutchinson - $9,740,015

6.) RT Penei Sewell - $8,167,885

7.) LB Alex Anzalone - $7,444,118

8.) RB David Montgomery - $6,786,765

9.) OL Kevin Zeitler - $5,940,000

10.) DL D.J. Reader - $5,303,000

Published
Vito Chirco

VITO CHIRCO

Vito has covered the NFL and the Detroit Lions for the past five years.  Has extensive reporting history of college athletics, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Mercy Athletics.  Chirco's work include NFL columns, analyzing potential Detroit Lions prospects coming out of college, NFL draft coverage and analysis of events occurring in the NFL.  Extensive broadcasting experience including hosting a Detroit Tigers podcast and co-hosting a Detroit Lions NFL podcast since 2019. 