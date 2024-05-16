How Do Lions' Total Travel Miles Compare to NFL Teams
Among the many aspects of an NFL team's schedule examined is the total amount of traveling that will take place over the course of 18 weeks.
According to CBS Sports, "All 32 NFL teams will have to travel at least eight times during the 2024 regular season, but some will travel more and much farther. Teams will have to travel cross country, while some will go off to Germany and England."
Interestingly, the milage for the annual lists created is calculated by "using the linear air distance between each stadium on Google Earth."
After reviewing the travel data, the Lions will travel a total of 14,328 miles and will cross 22 time zones in the process.
Detroit's mileage total is the ninth-fewest in the NFL. Only the Falcons, Saints and Commanders will travel less than the Lions in the NFC.
In fact, Washington travels the least among the 32 teams (10,550).
In the NFC North division, the Bears are traveling 19,558 miles, while the Vikings are traveling 19,030.
Green Bay, which will travel the most among division foes, will travel 22,209 miles.
Detroit has the added benefit of being the only NFC North squad that will not travel overseas this season to plan in an international game.
In 2023, Detroit traveled a total of 13,923 miles, 405 miles less than this season.
