Lions' Grades: Dan Campbell Outcoached Brian Daboll

In what was the best performance of the Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions won their third straight game. The latest in the streak came over the New York Giants, a 31-18 triumph that featured dominant performances on the defensive side of the ball.

The Lions will try to carry the momentum into a Thanksgiving showdown with the mighty Buffalo Bills. The last time Detroit won three straight games came in 2017, which was the team’s last winning season.

Here are the grades for each position group, based on their respective performances in Sunday’s game.

Quarterback: C+

Jared Goff was turnover-free for the second straight game, which paid dividends. While the Lions generated two takeaways, the quarterback was sound in his decision-making, and took care of the ball.

Goff didn’t make many big plays, as his longest completion was a 32-yard toss to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Yet, the veteran signal-caller didn’t have to make waves, given the defensive performance and consistency of the run game.

Goff was nearly picked off in the third quarter, when he threw behind Tom Kennedy into double coverage. However, a fortunate bounce off the hands of a defender kept the drive alive. The play came after Detroit recorded a takeaway of its own. So, the bounce prevented what could’ve been a momentum-changing play.

Running backs: B

Jamaal Williams remained the team’s top option in the backfield despite D’Andre Swift’s improved health. The BYU product delivered with another big day, as he recorded his first career three-touchdown game.

The leading rusher on the day was neither player, however. Justin Jackson, who began the season moving between the active roster and the practice squad, delivered a game-high 66 rushing yards on nine carries.

Jackson, the team’s third string back in Craig Reynolds’ absence, showed toughness and physicality in his running. Though he was the only of the three backs to reach the end zone, he delivered a quality performance.

Fullback Jason Cabinda dropped both of his targets, including one coming on a well-designed wheel route in which he was wide open.

Tight ends: B-

Brock Wright made two catches for 20 yards, while James Mitchell did not record a target. Wright nearly reached paydirt in the second quarter, taking a short pass to the 1-yard-line to set up Williams’ second score.

Both he and Mitchell were used significantly in the run game and did a solid job setting up run lanes for the running backs. Cabinda also worked in a tight end-type role as a blocker.

Wide receivers: C+

Amon-Ra St. Brown had another team-best day with seven catches and 75 yards. Additionally, he carried the ball once for four yards. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson continued to deploy St. Brown and Kalif Raymond in unique ways.

Raymond and Tom Kennedy were the only other receivers who recorded catches. For Raymond, it was a three-catch, 33-yard performance. Meanwhile, Kennedy had one catch for 13 yards.

DJ Chark returned to action from injured reserve but didn’t make an impact. He had just one target, a long pass that was nearly intercepted.

Offensive line: B+

Goff was kept on his feet all afternoon long, while Detroit averaged 4.3 yards per carry on the ground.

Penei Sewell was penalized twice, including an illegal-block penalty committed in the red zone. However, the second-year tackle was impressive in his downfield blocking on other screen passes.

Jonah Jackson was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct in the first half, as well, when he landed a shot after the whistle.

Frank Ragnow was active after missing time during the week with an injury. He performed well in the middle of the Lions’ line, which had a strong afternoon, aside from the penalties.

Defensive line: A

The Lions performed admirably against New York star running back Saquon Barkley. Averaging over 100 yards per game entering Sunday, Barkley was held to a season-low 22 yards (on 15 carries).

Aidan Hutchinson, John Cominsky and Alim McNeill each played key roles in this effort. McNeill and Cominsky combined for five tackles for loss, with both recording a solo sack.

Hutchinson, meanwhile, picked off a pass for the second time in three weeks, and also fell on a fumble. Facing Daniel Jones, a quarterback who had limited his mistakes throughout the season, Detroit brought pressure, and created three turnovers.

Linebackers: B-

Malcolm Rodriguez returned to action after missing last week’s game and started alongside Alex Anzalone. Derrick Barnes and Chris Board also contributed in certain situations.

Detroit’s linebackers struggled in coverage, as New York made a living with short passing routes early in the game. Additionally, Barkley made an impact with two catches for 16 yards. The Giants targeted Rodriguez with a short pass to Barkley right away.

While the struggles in the passing game were evident, the linebackers performed well against the run. Helping in the effort to slow down Barkley, Anzalone finished with five tackles while Rodriguez had four.

Secondary: B-

Kerby Joseph continued his ball-hawking ways with his third interception in as many weeks. Additionally, Will Harris had a hand in a turnover as he forced the fourth quarter fumble that Hutchinson recovered.

Detroit’s depth was tested, as Jeff Okudah entered concussion protocol during the first half and did not return. In his absence, Harris, Amani Oruwariye and Jerry Jacobs took the available reps.

Jacobs made an impressive play on a crossing route run by Wan'Dale Robinson, but also gave up a long completion to Isaiah Hodgins.

Oruwariye, who was penalized six times earlier in the season against Minnesota, was called for defensive holding in the fourth quarter.

Robinson led the Giants with 100 receiving yards on nine catches, while Darius Slayton finished with 85 yards. Detroit’s depleted secondary held up, bending but not breaking. But, it will be tested even more come Thursday, if Okudah is not able to return.

Special teams: A-

Jack Fox averaged 48.2 yards per punt on five attempts, landing one inside the 20. He had one touchback but boomed a 63-yarder that flipped the field in the second quarter.

Michael Badgley proved his worth Sunday by nailing all of his extra point attempts as well as a 24-yard field goal. On the other side, Giants kicker Graham Gano missed both of his point-after attempts.

Justin Jackson totaled 62 yards on two kick return attempts, one of which was a 36-yard scamper to open the second half.

Coaching: A

Sunday proved to be one of Campbell’s best coaching efforts. He was calculated in his decision-making, starting with his decision to take the points on Detroit’s first possession, rather than attempt a short fourth-down try.

The Lions never forced the issue Sunday. Instead, the coaches reacted well to the situations around them.

Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson continued his roll, with another well drawn-up gameplan that attacked the interior of the Giants' defense.

On the flip side, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn created a scheme that funneled Barkley to the edges, where defensive ends were waiting to make plays. The Penn State product rarely had room to run, as Detroit got the best efforts from players like Cominsky and McNeill.

It’s uncertain how long this good mojo will last for the Lions, but Campbell and his coaching staff are learning how to consistently win. The team has now won three games in a row, and its ability to finish with touchdowns in each of the last two quarters has demonstrated a new confidence.

Detroit will be tested Thursday against the Bills. Its performance on Thanksgiving should be used as a measuring stick, as to the stability of its success for the remainder of the 2022 season.