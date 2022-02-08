Vikings Request to Interview Aubrey Pleasant: 'Realistic' He Could Leave
The Minnesota Vikings are on the verge of hiring their next head football coach.
After moving on from former head coach Mike Zimmer following the conclusion of the 2021 season, the team also fired general manager Rick Spielman.
While Jim Harbaugh was among the candidates to be interviewed, a new name has surfaced, who has a realistic chance of landing the job.
It is expected that Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell will be named the Vikings' head coach after the Super Bowl.
NFL Network reported on Monday evening that the team has already requested to interview Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant for its defensive coordinator vacancy.
Pleasant has a tie to O'Connell, as they worked together with Washington and the Rams.
The talented and popular coach showcased his skill set last week at the Senior Bowl, when he was given the opportunity to lead the American squad's defense.
Pleasant told reporters last week when asked about his future, "I never really thought about anyone else looking at me in this position other than the people I'm working with. I would say that's my mindset, because the rest will take care of itself."
