Aaron Glenn Not Hired by New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have found their next head coach.

According to ESPN, New Orleans defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has been informed the organization has selected him to succeed former head coach Sean Payton.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was also a candidate, as he was interviewed while the Lions were at the Senior Bowl.

Glenn has made a solid impression on the Lions' coaching staff, including head coach Dan Campbell.

Campbell noted that he was concerned the former NFL defensive back would be hired away due to his ability to relate to the players.

"Honestly, A.G.’d be a great fit for just about anybody. That’s how much I think of him and know where he’s going. So, I know that’s real, it’s out there," Campbell explained.

During his talk with reporters at the Senior Bowl, Glenn expressed just what it meant to him to be able to express to teams his vision for being an NFL head coach.

"Regardless who the organization is, just for those guys to pick me out as a guy they feel like can run the organization, man, that’s an enjoyment in itself," Glenn said. "So, I try to prepare the best I can. I’m going to put my best foot forward, and if I win the job, I win the job. If I don’t, I’ll get ready for the next opportunity."

This hiring cycle, Detroit's defensive coordinator was reportedly interviewed by the Saints and the Denver Broncos.

