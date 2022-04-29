SI Bama Central's Christopher Walsh gives his take on the Detroit Lions' drafting of wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Christopher Walsh has covered Crimson Tide football since 2004, and is the author of 26 books including Bama Dynasty: The Crimson Tide's Road to College Football Immortality.

He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest honor for story of the year.

Following the Lions surprising trade, Walsh answered five questions regarding what the Lions are getting in their new offensive weapon.

1.) What are the Detroit Lions Getting in WR Jameson Williams?

Chris Walsh: Dynamic, electric player who can help an offense score from anywhere in the field. Does Alabama reach the national title game without him? Maybe not, but the Crimson Tide faltered without Williams and John Metchie III following their knee injuries.

2.) Prior to his injury, how would you describe his 2021 season for Alabama?

Walsh: Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network called him a top-10 pick before the injury, and I have to agree. Williams and Metchie kind of reminded me of a collegiate version of Randy Moss and Cris Carter with the Vikings years ago. Williams was the playmaker, and Metchie was like Carter in that he caught everything and was the go-to guy when the offense really needed a reception.

3.) How much of a setback do you believe his ACL injury will be?

Walsh: Not much. His recovery seems to be going well and all indications are that he's going to return to full strength. For his sake I kind of wished he went to a team that plays on grass, but I kind of wish that for everyone.

4.) What are his biggest strengths?

Walsh: Breakaway speed, the ability to shift into another gear and get separation. The other thing I liked about him was his ability to get better as the season progressed, he clearly got more and more comfortable in the offense and with Bryce Young.

5.) Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson told reporters he envisions Williams playing on the outside, but can play all over. How do you think the Lions can get the most out of Williams based on his skill set?

Walsh: Probably outside. He lined up all over the place for the Crimson Tide so he's used to matching up against certain defenders, etc. He's versatile in that respect. Alabama tried numerous ways to get him the ball, everything from end-around runs to returning kicks, and I expect the Lions to do the same. There's just no substitute for speed.