5 Questions with NFL Draft Bible's Zack Patraw on Josh Paschal

AllLions John Maakaron recently had the chance to catch up with NFL Draft Bible's Zack Patraw regarding EDGE Josh Paschal, the Detroit Lions' 2022 second-round selection (No. 46 overall).

Paschal brings to the table strong leadership traits, being a former three-time captain for the Kentucky Wildcats.

"At the end of the day, I love to build relationships with my teammates," Paschal said at his introductory press conference. "I love to be able to lead different guys in different ways, as far as some guys -- I believe every person that you lead, you have to have that bond with. But, some guys, you learn respond best to calling somebody out, and some guys respond best to pulling somebody to the side. Going into Detroit, now to really take it in this first year and be able to learn from the veterans. I’ve been blessed enough to be around Logan Stenberg, as well, a Kentucky guy up there. He’s told me nothing but great things about Detroit. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

Here are Patraw's thoughts on what Paschal will bring to the Lions' defense.

1.) What are the Detroit Lions getting in defensive end Josh Paschal?

Zack Patraw: The Lions are getting a pro-ready prospect. He will put in the constant effort and go at 110 percent on every play.

2.) What did the scouting reports reveal about Paschal's strengths and weaknesses?

Patraw: His versatility is a big strength of his. He can play up and down the defensive line. He's one of the best in the class at converting speed to power. He's a guy who will win the leverage battle, with his motor and overall strength.

For a guy of his size, he has tremendous flexibility, and can bend around the edge. He may have reached his potential already. What you're getting is what you'll get.

3.) Early comparisons have been made to Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Barrett. How do you see Paschal's game translating to the NFL?

Patraw: The Lions likely will line him up in various ways on the inside, anywhere from a 3-tech to a 5-tech. In their scheme, he won't be a stand-up outside EDGE rusher, but will be a pass-rushing and run-stuffing inside threat.

Mike Weaver, Special to Courier Journal, Imagn Content Services, LLC

4.) The Detroit Lions and general manager Brad Holmes rave about Paschal's versatility. The Lions' coaching staff has said it is going to play him at outside the tackle in base formations and possibly move him to tackle at some point in his career. He has the potential of being very disruptive playing the three-technique as well down the road. What is the best way to use Paschal in your opinion?

Patraw: Move him around. Create mismatches on guards and centers. It will be tough for interior offensive linemen to match his speed and strength throughout the game. Finding the right matchups to exploit will benefit him early in his career.

5.) The Lions' defensive line seems to have a lot of potential to play better in 2022, with the addition of Paschal and Aidan Hutchinson. How do you think the Lions will finish in pass-rush statistical categories in their first year of playing together?

Patraw: As a team that had just 30 sacks last year, which ranked third worst in the NFL, the Lions should make a significant jump in that regard. Hutchinson provides a solid speed profile as an outside EDGE rusher, whereas Paschal provides inside versatility to stop the run and rush the passer. The duo should prove to be dynamic and a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks.