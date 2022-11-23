What Jets Benching Zach Wilson Means for Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions face the New York Jets in Week 15.

Robert Saleh has reportedly made a decision on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

According to ESPN, the second-year quarterback is no longer the starter under center.

The former second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had one of his most disappointing performances yet in Week 11 against the New England Patriots.

"When you put up 100 yards of offense, I don't care how good New England is -- and they are good -- it's unacceptable," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said. "It's not NFL football."

Wilson became a lighting rod for pundits, after he failed to take the proper amount of accountability for the team's offensive struggles during the postgame media session.

On the depth chart, Mike White has recently been elevated to the backup position ahead of veteran Joe Flacco. But, it is not clear who Saleh plans to start against the Chicago Bears this week.

The Jets will welcome the Lions in Week 15 to MetLife Stadium.

While the Jets' defense has played at a high level, Detroit's offense has been able to score points as of late.

If the Jets continue to use a backup over the next stretch of games, it may make the matchup easier to win for Detroit in its pursuit of the playoffs.

Wilson was 5-2 as a starter this season, with his two losses having come against New England.

Recall, the Lions interviewed Saleh to be their head coach, after the team dismissed former head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn.

Detroit decided to hire Dan Campbell, who leads his team against the Buffalo Bills this week. The Lions seek their fourth consecutive victory, after starting 2022 with a 1-6 record.

