Lions Draw Controversial Referee on Thanksgiving

The Detroit Lions will take on the Buffalo Bills this year for the annual Thanksgiving Day Classic.

It has now been revealed that the referee assignment is an official who has made several controversial calls in the past that have not gone Detroit's way.

Clete Blakeman will handle officiating duties this year.

Recall, Blakeman and his crew inexplicably called two illegal hands-to-the-face penalties against Trey Flowers back in 2019.

Those calls, which should have never been made, contributed to the Packers' 23-22 victory over the Lions on Monday Night Football, in front of a nationally televised audience.

It was clear from multiple replays that Flowers had correctly placed his hand on the shoulder of the opponent and not anywhere near his head.

"I actually changed the position of my hand, 'cause it was to the chest initially, which is right here," Flowers said, via Brad Galli of WXYZ-TV. "I was doing it all game. I didn't know that was a flag to the chest. So, I changed it, and he called it again."

Multiple reporters have documented since 2019 that Blakeman's crews have a propensity to toss numerous flags, including at a rate that is higher than other officials.

Bills thank Detroit for hospitality

Ford Field became the temporary home of the Bills in Week 11, when inclement weather forced their game against the Browns to be moved to Detroit.

After their win, it was announced the Bills foundation is donating $20,000 to the Lions foundation. Also, Tim Hortons was sent to the Lions, as a sign of their appreciation for pulling off the effort in such a short period of time.

"We can't thank the Lions organization enough for their efforts this past weekend," Ron Raccuia, Buffalo's executive vice president and chief operating officer, said. "It was no small feat to pull that game off, and each and every Lions staff member was first class throughout."