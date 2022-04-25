Why Aidan Hutchinson Is 'A Real Dan Campbell Player'

The Detroit Lions would likely not pass on drafting Aidan Hutchinson if he was available to be selected with the second pick of the draft.

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is quite possibly the representation of the type of football player Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell wants to coach.

NFL writer Peter King recently reported he "can’t see them passing on Hutchinson," despite their interest in Kayvon Thibodeaux.

“A real Dan Campbell player,” one NFL GM told me about the steadiest player in this draft. Campbell got a lot of people to chuckle when he talked about wanting players who want to bite kneecaps. It was his way of saying he wants guys who love football, who don’t take off plays, who won’t allow the Lions to be downtrodden anymore," King writes.

King continued, "Ask scouts about Hutchinson and they’ll tell you that’s how he played every one of his 43 career games in Ann Arbor. Hutchinson is a different cat. He’s been journaling -- hand-writing, not typing -- since he was 4. Some days he writes what he wants to be, he told me. “Just telling myself that I’m limitless,” he said. “I have an infinite mindset. I have no boundaries. There’s no mountain that I can’t reach. That’s how I view myself and me playing football.” Tell me Dan Campbell’s not going to froth at the mouth if GM Brad Holmes has the chance to draft this 6-6, 260-pound 10-year starter."

As of Monday morning, Georgia's Travon Walker (-150) is now the betting favorite to be selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Hutchinson(+100) is now the favorite to land with the Lions.