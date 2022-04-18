Why Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux Are Not Best Edge Rushers in 2022 NFL Draft

NFL Films' Greg Cosell shares who he believes will become the best edge rusher from the 2022 NFL Draft class.

Greg Cosell is an NFL analyst and a senior producer at NFL Films.

The nephew of the late broadcaster Howard Cosell is highly regarded by NFL insiders for his football knowledge.

He spends the majority of his time poring over film, and has recently shared significant insights regarding defensive draft prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Cosell revealed who he believes will eventually become the best edge rusher from the several who are likely to be selected in the first round this year.

While many believe Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux will be top picks, Cosell believes defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson will eventually become the best edge rusher from this year's draft class.

"He's only scratching the surface of his ability to rush the quarterback. He's a guy you can line up on the edge. I think you can move him around your front. Use him in what we can call a "Joker", where he stands up and moves around and you look for matchups with him.

"He's got excellent closing burst and speed," Cosell explained. "So, I really liked his tape a lot. He had some really dominant snaps in the run game versus North Carolina State left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, which is pretty surprising, given Ekwonu is a man among boys when it comes to the run game."

After transferring to FSU, Johnson exploded with 12 sacks in 2021.

The talented defensive lineman has reportedly already met with Detroit's front office and coaching staff for an official pre-draft visit earlier this month.

Johnson also shined at the Senior Bowl, giving the Lions' coaching staff and scouting department an early look at what he could bring to an NFL team's defense.