Roundtable: Best Player Available or Draft for Need?

The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on whether the Detroit Lions should draft based on need or best player available in the 2022 NFL Draft.

1.) Do you think Dan Campbell would approve of the Lions drafting Kayvon Thibodeaux?

Vito Chirco: Well, I'll say this to start off: I don't think this is even a question if Aidan Hutchinson is still available at No. 2 overall.

However, if Hutchinson is gone, I think the pick comes down to Travon Walker and Thibodeaux. Because of Campbell's reported dislike for Thibodeaux, due to the Oregon EDGE not being a "culture fit," I think the organization will opt for Walker (if choosing between the two). However, I believe it's a slim margin, and I believe Campbell could be coerced in the days leading up the draft, if Detroit general manager Brad Holmes makes a big push for Thibodeaux.

Additionally, I think some of what's been reported has also been a "smokescreen," as in I don't think Campbell's dislike for Thibodeaux is as strong as what's been reported. I think Campbell could be convinced to select Thibodeaux over Walker. So, yes, I think with some pushing that the second-year Detroit head man would approve of the Lions drafting the former Oregon standout.

Adam Strozynski: I believe Dan Campbell understands that he has an uphill climb with putting talent on this roster, and Thibodeaux is a talented player, who may rock the boat. Usually the best guys in the league have a couple warts and pimples, and Campbell understands this. So, yes, I think he would approve of Thibodeaux.

2.) Do the Lions need to select a running back in this year's draft?

Chirco: No. While the Lions don't possess a bonafide No. 1 running back, I do like the depth they've built up at the position, with the likes of D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike.

Now, I think next year's draft is a different story. With Williams' contract set to expire at the end of the 2022 season, I could see the Lions becoming players for a running back in the 2023 draft.

Strozynski: Last year, you found out if your offensive line is good enough. You could've had John Maakaron as a running back, and you would've been okay. Just look at Craig Reynolds in Weeks 14 and 15 last season. Going into this year, this team is good enough at the running back position, especially with the roster's defensive needs.

3.) If the Lions do end up drafting a quarterback, who should it be?

Chirco: Even though it's not likely, I'm going to say Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

I know he's largely viewed as a developmental prospect and would take a first-round pick (maybe even a top-10 selection). However, to me, even though he's been overvalued in recent mock drafts, he's the best signal-caller in this year's draft class. He's the definition of a dual-threat passer, possessing both a strong arm and the ability to beat you with his legs.

Now, I don't think the Lions will end up taking him unless they trade back into the top-half of the first round (pick No. 10-16 range). However, if Detroit were to draft a QB, I believe it should be Willis.

Strozynski: Man, this is tough, because I don't care for any of these quarterbacks. If I were a betting man, I'd say Kenny Pickett. I think he has a chance to be this year's Mac Jones; underrated coming out of college, but maybe the most ready to perform on the big stage.

4.) Best player available or drafting for need: how should Detroit GM Brad Holmes approach the 2022 NFL Draft?

Chirco: With a variety of needs, especially on the defensive side of the ball, I think Holmes' draft strategy should remain best player available. And, if such is the case, I think the organization's selection at No. 2 overall is one of three players: Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux or Georgia defensive end Travon Walker.

Strozynski: You need so much everywhere. So, this is a no-brainer for me: best player available.

Chris Pietsch, USA TODAY NETWORK

5.) Only the Lions would lose a draft pick, after the league already had announced the draft order. What did you think when you first heard that the Lions no longer have a seventh-round pick this year?

Chirco: My first thought was that the Lions' luck remains downright awful. Now, I know it's just a seventh-rounder that the organization lost out on. So, in the grand scheme of things, it likely won't be that consequential.

However, it still feels like this screw-up by the league wouldn't have happened to any other NFL franchise, maybe outside of the similarly woeful Cleveland Browns.

Strozynski: Shocked and bummed at the same time. But, how appropriate for this organization to give something away, then think it got it back, only to find out it never had the pick. Makes you laugh and say only the Lions.

6.) From your recollection, who was the Lions' worst ever draft pick?

Chirco: I know there have probably been far worse players selected. But, in my lifetime, I'm going to say it's been wide receiver Mike Williams, who was selected out of USC with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Williams went on to play just two seasons in Detroit, and he amassed just two touchdowns and 449 yards in 22 games in Honolulu Blue.

To make matters worse, future All-Pro linebackers DeMarcus Ware (No. 11; Cowboys), Shawne Merriman (No. 12; Chargers) and Thomas Davis (No. 14; Panthers) all were selected after Williams.

Strozynski: Jeff Okudah. Now maybe there's some recency bias to it, but hear me out. This team was at a crossroads with a quarterback who had two years left on his deal. You had come off one of the worst seasons in recent history, you had a coach and a general manager on the hot seat and it was a draft class with franchise options at the quarterback position (Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa).

Instead, this organization drafted a slow cornerback that has been injured his first two seasons. And, heading into this year, he is recovering from an Achilles' injury, which will do wonders for that speed. A bust and a wasted pick at No. 3 overall.