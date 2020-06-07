The sky could be the limit for Matthew Stafford in 2020, if he can pick up where he left off in 2019 prior to his Week 9 season-ending back injury.

Here are three reasons why season 12 for Stafford could very well be one of the most prolific of his career:

1.) Depth at the receiver position

There is plenty of excitement surrounding the Lions’ offense heading into 2020, and deservedly so with a talented crop of returning receivers that is highlighted by the ever-emerging Kenny Golladay, who has smoothly stepped into the No. 1 wideout role in Detroit.

Golladay appears to be destined for a substantial contract extension after leading the league in TD receptions in 2019 (11), despite having to work with multiple quarterbacks due to the injuries that plagued Detroit under center.

Marvin Jones Jr. is the clear-cut No. 2 receiver and a wonderful red-zone target for Stafford.

Veteran Danny Amendola, a nice complementary piece to the Golladay-Jones duo, opted to re-sign with Detroit on a one-year deal after coming up 11 yards shy of a career-high in receiving yards last season.

2.) Newfound balance at the running back position

The addition of D’Andre Swift could enable the Lions to feature a more consistently balanced attack, thus keeping opposing defenses on their heels.

Swift, the No. 35 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has the ability to not only run the football, but also swing out and become a receiving threat, adding an extra wrinkle for offensive coordinator Darrel Bevell’s scheme.

The selection of Swift should also be conducive to the health of Kerryon Johnson, who’s played only 18 games over the past two seasons due to injuries.

3.) Year 2 of working with Darrell Bevell

Prior to the injury, Stafford looked very confident in Bevell’s scheme, which most would agree is very suitable for the skill set of the 32-year-old.

He threw for 2,499 yards in eight games, with 19 touchdowns, five interceptions and a career-best 106.0 passer rating.

Experience only makes you better in life.

So, barring any injuries, it would be difficult not to envision the best version of Stafford in 2020.