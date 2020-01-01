Will Lions Upgrade Backup QB Position? Not So Fast

When franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford went down with injury, the Lions season was all but doomed.

Detroit called upon second and third string quarterbacks for the second half of the season.

Jeff Driskel and David Blough were serviceable, but the team went 0-8 in Stafford's absence.

One of the critical things to watch for the Lions this offseason will be how Bob Quinn addresses the backup quarterback position.

Most want the organization to sign a high-priced experienced veteran or consider drafting the heir apparent for Stafford to mentor.

Not so fast. Detroit may explore these options and could easily continue with a combination of Driskel, Blough and Kyle Sloter during training camp.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn addressed these type of questions on Monday during his press conference with Detroit media.

"Sometimes when you have a higher-priced starter, it is a little bit more difficult to do. If you have a quarterback under his rookie contract, it’s a little bit easier financially to do that. But that’s something we’ll look at and evaluate this offseason for sure.” Quinn said

"Obviously, with where we’re drafting, we’re going to have to pay attention to everybody. I think previously when we were drafting in the teens and 20s, you can really not spend a lot of time on the top seven or eight (prospects) because with what it would cost to get up there. you would really never do it," he said. "I think this year, with where we’re drafting, we’re going to have to take a closer look at everything and just know really from A to Z, 1 to 250 the draft, rather than not focusing on just the guys we’re going to be picking, quarterbacks included.”

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Stafford was also asked about these scenarios and expressed that both Driskel and Blough did a good job of helping him and he did the same for them when he was sidelined.

"I think the guys we brought in this year were put in some tough spots. I thought I was going to play the first Chicago game," Stafford said.

"Super late, right before the game Jeff had to go out there and play. The next Chicago game is Blough's first ever start and he is getting three days of walk thru. They were put in some tough spots and I thought they played well."

In terms of the organization looking to draft a young quarterback, Stafford replied, "It's not my deal to figure out who we are drafting. I just want guys that will help us win."

