Damon Harrison Puts to Bed What Happened Last Offseason

In a series of tweets Tuesday evening, Damon Harrison clarified why he did not participate in organized team activities or mini-camp last offseason.

Harrison tweeted, "With 2020 approaching I want to address 2 things and put it to bed. I didn't hold out of OTAs or mini camp for a new deal. My wife was pregnant and on bed rest in the hospital for most of her pregnancy. I had to stay at home and take care of my other 2 kids and handle my business. I am a husband and a father before I am a football player. Nothing was more important at that time than being there for my wife and kids when they needed me most."

He also wanted to clarify reports that he showed up to training camp overweight.

"Secondly contrary to the BS reports I did not show up overweight & out of shape. I was 5lbs under my report weight. I put in work with my man (Coach Brandon Jordan) every offseason with last year being no different. So if yall think being at OTAs was more important than being there for my family, y'all can kiss my ass. Don't believe everything y'all read. 80% of them have no clue what they are writing."

Harrison was upset after reading a recent blog posted online that blamed his performance in 2019 on poor training and poor preparation.

"I usually dont even care what people write but I just felt the need to get some things clear," Harrison tweeted. "And to the reporters still writing that garage when y'all were told better are scum. Anything for clicks."

He ended his twitter thread by announcing that his family is expecting another child in June of 2020 and that he would not be back on twitter for a long period of time.

