LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Damon Harrison Puts to Bed What Happened Last Offseason

John Maakaron

In a series of tweets Tuesday evening, Damon Harrison clarified why he did not participate in organized team activities or mini-camp last offseason. 

Harrison tweeted, "With 2020 approaching I want to address 2 things and put it to bed. I didn't hold out of OTAs or mini camp for a new deal. My wife was pregnant and on bed rest in the hospital for most of her pregnancy. I had to stay at home and take care of my other 2 kids and handle my business. I am a husband and a father before I am a football player. Nothing was more important at that time than being there for my wife and kids when they needed me most." 

He also wanted to clarify reports that he showed up to training camp overweight. 

"Secondly contrary to the BS reports I did not show up overweight & out of shape. I was 5lbs under my report weight. I put in work with my man (Coach Brandon Jordan) every offseason with last year being no different. So if yall think being at OTAs was more important than being there for my family, y'all can kiss my ass. Don't believe everything y'all read. 80% of them have no clue what they are writing."

Harrison was upset after reading a recent blog posted online that blamed his performance in 2019 on poor training and poor preparation.

"I usually dont even care what people write but I just felt the need to get some things clear," Harrison tweeted. "And to the reporters still writing that garage when y'all were told better are scum. Anything for clicks."

He ended his twitter thread by announcing that his family is expecting another child in June of 2020 and that he would not be back on twitter for a long period of time. 

Related

Lions Announce Staff Changes

Final Lions Grades

Early Lions 2020 NFL Draft Board

GM Bob Quinn's Comments That Should Concern Fans

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bob Quinn's Comments that Should Make Fans Concerned

John Maakaron

Bob Quinn says, "It just was a season we didn't finish"

3 New Year's Resolutions for the Lions

Logan Lamorandier

Our Logan Lamorandier provides three New Year's resolutions for the Lions

Stafford: "It Boils Down to the Players on the Field"

John Maakaron

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford responds to a question about Matt Patricia & Bob Quinn returning for another season

Final Lions Grades

Logan Lamorandier

Our Logan Lamorandier hands out his end-of-season grades for Lions' positional groups

Lions Announce Staff Changes

John Maakaron

Special teams coach & strength & conditioning coach among staff members fired Tuesday.

Rachel Marie Reacts to Bob Quinn's Press Conference

rachelmariesports

Rachel Marie reacts to Bob Quinn's end-of-season press conference

Early Lions 2020 NFL Draft Board

John Maakaron

Four potential first round candidates that should be on the Lions draft board

Matt Patricia Explains the Fine Line Between Winning and Losing

John Maakaron

Matt Patricia explained how the Lions can turn the corner and win more games next season

Damon "Snacks" Harrison: 'I am Really Just Tired of Hurting'

John Maakaron

Damon "Snacks" was tearful in the locker room following the Lions 23-20 loss to the Packers.

WR Kenny Golladay: "Only Winning Three Games is Pretty Bad"

John Maakaron

WR discussed the offense's potential next season and the difficulties of only winning three games in the 2019 season